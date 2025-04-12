Media DC and Weidman laughing at Jean Silva's traumatic story of his mom being gang assaulted, wtf is wrong with these 2?

Coconutwater said:
This depresses me.

Why? Because a huge reason I like DC is because of how he and Khabib/Islam became good friends. I felt like friendship and sport can cross borders, religion and socioeconomic lines. But hearing that DC might actually be a dick, sucks.
A LOT of MMA fighters are dicks. Wonderboy and GSP are exceptions not the rule. the majority of MMA fighters are either old school bullies, mentally ill crazies, or guys who would be in prison if beating the shit out of someone wasn't legal.

just think about it. how many MMA fighters have you see done something good? now how many of those times was it like some Jon Jones type shit to "go get some fans" and how many of those times it was actual generosity/charity?

contrast that with how many times do you hear about MMA fighters be absolute fuck ups? it's not even close is it?
 
Perspective is prismatic. We are all many things to many people and those of us who are under the scrutiny of celebrity tend to endure maximizing of these events.

Good people have bad moments. Bad people have good moments. It’s all perspective. Don’t let hearsay sway your better enjoyment of anything unless you really want it to, and then that’s on you.
 
It's one of the hardest things to accept about MMA tbh. A lot of bad people.

What I have noticed in particular, and this is kind of odd to me, is just how many 'fake nice guys' there are in this sport. I'm sure every sport has them but there are so many in MMA. This isn't even my personal list but just to name a few who have been accused of this: Chandler, DC, Wiedman, Khabib, Makachev if not most dagi's, Dustin, Rashad, Ngannou, TJ, Chandler, hell even Jon Jones has been accused of this.
 
Not surprising considering Weidman's big bro used to have him get beat up by his friends for fun, dude was always going to turn out weird even without all the brutal losses.

DC you can tell is an incredibly twisted human being for the fact that he clung on to that mini oval hairline for what felt like decades. No well-adjusted man would do that. Smh.
 
The other day I saw someone be disappointed that Khabib was not pro-trans, it's a fucking mindfuck what some people think these guys are like.

A religious fanatic from fucking Dagestan has deeply conservative beliefs? Who would've thunk it.

Back in the day you'd hear about how the Miletich guys were massive cunts in to newer guys in the camp, especially those who they didn't think were "worthy" of being there or weren't particularly talented. It takes a certain type of guy to say "I'm going to dedicate my life to beating the shit out of others", especially when the pay was even shittier.

Some people are still stuck in the days were you'd associate martial arts with some Zen master teaching you the value of human life and how to conduct yourself - biggest bunch of bullshit ever lol. The Gracies were shitty people too, combat does not attract the noble man.
 
