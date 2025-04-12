Sean Chowdhury
Weird clip, sounded chopped up and ended abruptly
Jan said the same.
Did he say why he wasn't?
This depresses me.
Why? Because a huge reason I like DC is because of how he and Khabib/Islam became good friends. I felt like friendship and sport can cross borders, religion and socioeconomic lines. But hearing that DC might actually be a dick, sucks.
Why? Because a huge reason I like DC is because of how he and Khabib/Islam became good friends. I felt like friendship and sport can cross borders, religion and socioeconomic lines. But hearing that DC might actually be a dick, sucks.
A LOT of MMA fighters are dicks. Wonderboy and GSP are exceptions not the rule. the majority of MMA fighters are either old school bullies, mentally ill crazies, or guys who would be in prison if beating the shit out of someone wasn't legal.
just think about it. how many MMA fighters have you see done something good? now how many of those times was it like some Jon Jones type shit to "go get some fans" and how many of those times it was actual generosity/charity?
contrast that with how many times do you hear about MMA fighters be absolute fuck ups? it's not even close is it?
DC you can tell is an incredibly twisted human being for the fact that he clung on to that mini oval hairline for what felt like decades.
I don't remember exactly but he basicely called him two faced. That DC acts like a friend when you talk to him but will throw you under the bus in front of others. This was around the Adesanya fight.
