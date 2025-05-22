Days Gone got Remastered by an idiot

When it comes to Last of Us and Days Gone story wise, Last of us wins....until game 2. Very similar concepts, different love angles, but Days Gone had the most bugs, or personally, the first time I saw bugs in a new game. Last of us got upgrades, of which only the story needed in part 2, it looked good.



Days gone remaster....its a fucking joke. I just now got to tuck to get a mission and I remembered how AWFUL she looked. A fucking animatronic from a disney world park. Well folks, she still needs oil.



I also have seen 3 freakers now that I killed fly up to the heavens. Half of their bodies, but it's clearly a bug.



I'd say the 3rd time I played this original version, if anyone has as well, you know that part nearing the end, where you gotta maneuver your bike through a tight trench to go to and from the last area? Yeah....3rd time playing, those rocks you gotta move through werent visible. A bug that I couldnt travel from one place to another.



Maybe remasters dont include fixing bugs but jesus, shouldnt they???? I paid extra money for this remaster and seen nothing improved. Perhaps the rocks will appear this time when I get there..





Just play the original broken one and avoid this. It's still a wonderful game.