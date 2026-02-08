  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

David vs Goliath and modern MMA

David vs Goliath is a famous biblical story (1 Samuel 17), which has found its way into common vernacular and common English, where the much smaller fighter manages to beat a much larger opponent. It's a tale that tells you that despite the odds, no matter how big your opponent is, if you have the heart and the spirit you can always win.

Despite the fact that in UFC 1 there were no weight divisions, Royce Gracie managed to win the event being perhaps the smallest fighter on the card. Similarly, Fedor fought fighters much larger than him such as Hongman Choi, and Zuluzinho, and was victorious, and then you have Minowaman winning the Super Hulk openweight championship in Dream in 2009, where he defeated much larger opponents such as Bob Sapp and Hongman Choi.

Additionally, the sport of Sumo Wrestling in Japan has no weight divisions, and so you can see David vs Goliath style match-ups, between much smaller fighters who rely on technique and speed, versus gigantic tank-like Sumo wrestlers.

So why has this type of match-up completely disappeared from the modern sport of MMA? Probably nothing gives the audience more joy than to see an outmatched underdog manage to become victorious. But these days, what we see is people cutting weight to try and fight smaller and smaller opponents, to the extent that they will fall unconscious on their face on the day of the weigh-in, rather than challenge themselves against the odds for true glory.

Royce-Gracie-UFC-1024x1024-2610222782.jpg

maxresdefault-925226614.jpg

fedor-emelianenko-60-securing-an-armbar-vs-hong-man-choi-72-v0-0pobqbcr5aac1-2155552979.jpeg

 
Because nowadays everybody trains every aspect of mma: striking, wrestling, jiu jitsu, and the probability that one guy can defeat another with some martial art or technique unseen before is slim to none. So it all comes down to weight, because when two guys are on par with each other in terms of skill and technique, the one who is bigger and stronger will have an advantage.

BTW, David defeated Goliath using a slingshot. As you know, long-range weapons negate weight advantages, so size and strength became irrelevant. Give me a modern weapon and let me practice it for a while, I can defeat a UFC fighter as well.
 
You still see it time to time within the confines of the weight class system


53ef0438d0d85e742f1a8eddb670e4e7
 
Cool examples but in terms of MMA, those fights you posted were just based on size, but the skill GSP quite large. Goliath was a champion in his own right.

To me Bj Penn beating the likes of Matt Hughes or Couture beating Sylvia is much more on par.
 
I'd like to pressure test your theory re: modern weapons

-- slingshit
-- brass knuckles
-- bear spray
-- pepper spray
-- tasers
-- lasers
-- flashbangs

what is your opinion of these. message me.
 
David vs Goliath is a famous biblical story (1 Samuel 17), which has found its way into common vernacular and common English, where the much smaller fighter manages to beat a much larger opponent. It's a tale that tells you that despite the odds, no matter how big your opponent is, if you have the heart and the spirit you can always win.

Despite the fact that in UFC 1 there were no weight divisions, Royce Gracie managed to win the event being perhaps the smallest fighter on the card. Similarly, Fedor fought fighters much larger than him such as Hongman Choi, and Zuluzinho, and was victorious, and then you have Minowaman winning the Super Hulk openweight championship in Dream in 2009, where he defeated much larger opponents such as Bob Sapp and Hongman Choi.

Additionally, the sport of Sumo Wrestling in Japan has no weight divisions, and so you can see David vs Goliath style match-ups, between much smaller fighters who rely on technique and speed, versus gigantic tank-like Sumo wrestlers.

So why has this type of match-up completely disappeared from the modern sport of MMA? Probably nothing gives the audience more joy than to see an outmatched underdog manage to become victorious. But these days, what we see is people cutting weight to try and fight smaller and smaller opponents, to the extent that they will fall unconscious on their face on the day of the weigh-in, rather than challenge themselves against the odds for true glory.

It still happens, but only in bizzare "freak shows" and its mostly not pro or amma fighters, but basic celebrities and straight up degenerates.
 
David vs Goliath is a famous biblical story (1 Samuel 17), which has found its way into common vernacular and common English, where the much smaller fighter manages to beat a much larger opponent. It's a tale that tells you that despite the odds, no matter how big your opponent is, if you have the heart and the spirit you can always win.

Despite the fact that in UFC 1 there were no weight divisions, Royce Gracie managed to win the event being perhaps the smallest fighter on the card. Similarly, Fedor fought fighters much larger than him such as Hongman Choi, and Zuluzinho, and was victorious, and then you have Minowaman winning the Super Hulk openweight championship in Dream in 2009, where he defeated much larger opponents such as Bob Sapp and Hongman Choi.

Additionally, the sport of Sumo Wrestling in Japan has no weight divisions, and so you can see David vs Goliath style match-ups, between much smaller fighters who rely on technique and speed, versus gigantic tank-like Sumo wrestlers.

So why has this type of match-up completely disappeared from the modern sport of MMA? Probably nothing gives the audience more joy than to see an outmatched underdog manage to become victorious. But these days, what we see is people cutting weight to try and fight smaller and smaller opponents, to the extent that they will fall unconscious on their face on the day of the weigh-in, rather than challenge themselves against the odds for true glory.

There's still freak fights. Probably more now than ever, just not in the major orgs.

qWYDhi.gif
 
Let's keep the biblical stories in the fiction category where they belong.
 
There's still freak fights. Probably more now than ever, just not in the major orgs.

qWYDhi.gif
Stuff like this should be prohibited from being called "mma event", "combat sport", etc... It straight up gives bad name to MMA.
 
When you're at a size disadvantage, you can overcome this if your opponent has a skill disadvantage.

However, if your opponent has similar skills, then the size disadvantage cannot be overcome.

So basically, if you want to have a David vs Goliath fight, it would be best to choose unskilled Goliaths.

Maybe guys from other sports, like Tyson Fury, or Nikola Jokic, could fight someone like Horiguchi, or maybe a retired fighter like Khabib or Mighty Mouse might do it just for fun.
 
David Goliath is about heart and determination?

Look, I’ll fight Jon Jones right now if some guy in a spaceship came down and was like don’t worry bro I got you.
 
