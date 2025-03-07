David Terrell

Lionheart7167
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 801
- Reaction score
- 1,101
Whatever happened to this kid?
I remember his come-up in the early 2000's. Smashed Lindland, was hailed as the upcoming "guy", then got smashed by Tanner. Came back, choked Scott Smith super quick, then vanished.
Any clue where he's at or why he quit fighting?
I remember his come-up in the early 2000's. Smashed Lindland, was hailed as the upcoming "guy", then got smashed by Tanner. Came back, choked Scott Smith super quick, then vanished.
Any clue where he's at or why he quit fighting?