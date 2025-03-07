David Terrell

  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Whatever happened to this kid?

I remember his come-up in the early 2000's. Smashed Lindland, was hailed as the upcoming "guy", then got smashed by Tanner. Came back, choked Scott Smith super quick, then vanished.

Any clue where he's at or why he quit fighting?
 
I think the UFC celebrated when he bobbled Lindland. “The Law” was a significant threat to the belt, but he didn’t have a fan friendly style.
 
Wiki says he is retired :eek:
 
Fuckin and fighting are "all or nothing" endeavors.

If his heart wasn't in it he likely made the wise choice to pivot to the gyn/training business early rather than accumulate additional brain trauma and training/fighting injuries.


"Aint no such thing as half way crooks."
 
