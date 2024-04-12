I would assume the move is to chase Benavidez who is already scheduled a tough fight at 175.i'd prefer to see morrell stay at 168. i know he's big, but he looks like the future of the division. i'd bet on him vs pretty much everyone there, including canelo and benavidez.
at 175, i'd honestly see him as a pretty big underdog for both bivol and beterbiev. there are some tough sons of bitches in that division.
Everyone knows Biev is vulnerable and has many miles. Guess they figure Biev & Bivol will take something permanent out of eachother in that war. So they should be easier for the new guard to challenge.
But yet another top guy that just isn't active enough. Whose talent far surpasses his name recognition. I think Plant or Charlo would be better fights for him to become a bigger draw. Nobody really wants to fight a dude that good that is as criminally under promoted as he is.
