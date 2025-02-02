  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Elections David Hogg Among New Appointments at DNC

The DNC has hired a slate of new leaders including a new chair who led the Minnesota Dem Farmer Labor Party since 2011.

A name I recognized is David Hogg who becomes one of three new vice chairs. Here's their rundown of his accomplishments:

David Hogg

David Hogg was thrust into the world of activism by the largest school shooting in American history, Parkland survivor David Hogg has become one of the most compelling voices of his generation. Alongside his classmates and fellow survivors, David co-founded March For Our Lives, one of the world’s preeminent youth-led movements. In 2023, David Hogg and Kevin Lata, co-founded Leaders We Deserve. LWD is dedicated to recruiting, training, and funding young progressives running for Congress and State Legislatures across the country. David travels across the United States to support Gen Z and younger Millennial candidates working to transform the future of the Democratic Party.

They refer to him as a "Parkland survivor" however wasn't he not present at the school during the shooting? Is this how he's widely described in cable news panel discussion appearances? Does he self-identify as a survivor? If he wasn't there it's a questionable moniker and I can't understand why the DNC and others get away without more scrutiny on this. If he was there someone please correct me.

Link:

democrats.org

DNC Members Elect New Slate of DNC Officers - Democrats

democrats.org democrats.org
 
