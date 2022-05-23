News David Benavidez vs David Morrell Jan. 25th PBC PRIME PPV

Sampson, Benavidez promoter confirmed that Morrell is the 1 of 3 names to face His fighter in the later part of the year…. Morrell has been calling for the fight for a while on his social media… I’ve also heard this is the plan of Morrell beats his opponent Henderson this next June 4th fight …both are Haymon guys.
How do you guys see this fight playing out. ?
 
Pretty disrespectful for someone like Benavidez to be facing a 6-0 fighter. Nothing to gain at all.
 
You called it, TS.

I'll take Benavidez, but would like to see him in with the same couple fighters everyone would.
After this, it has to be Charlo and then Canelo assuming Benavidez wins against Morrell and Charlo (big if), right?
 
Not terribly interested tbh. Benavidez at least has smashed some gatekeeper types already.
 
Roids said:
Pretty disrespectful for someone like Benavidez to be facing a 6-0 fighter. Nothing to gain at all.
You going to call him out on it same way you did Canelo & Charlo???

With Canelo tied up for 2-3 fights still with GGG & Bivol no reason why he can't fight Plant or Charlo.
 
PHATV said:
You called it, TS.

I'll take Benavidez, but would like to see him in with the same couple fighters everyone would.
After this, it has to be Charlo and then Canelo assuming Benavidez wins against Morrell and Charlo (big if), right?
Morrell is only 6-0 but not an easy day in the ring for Benavidez … it depends if Charlo stays at 160 or moves up…. I think he stays at 160 for a while more … I think he will only move up for Nelo or that Spence and Jermell move up… then he will move to 168…


So I see the winner of Plant vs Dirrell ( should be announced soon) vs the winner of Benavidez vs Morrell
 
That’s a weird path to take after the show he just gave last Saturday. From here it should only be recognizable fighters, go and beat plant and other fighters canelo has beat and destroy them even worse than he did, corner canelo into not being able to come up with the “you’re a boring fighter” excuse he throws Andrade

another excuse usually is that Benavides hasn’t fought anyone, sadly that excuse is reality and apparently they don’t seem to care about changing that perspective much?

I dunno… honestly I’m not dying to see Canelo vs David, I’d much rather see Canelo face GGG like the filthy casual I am and have David fight plant or BJS (he still fighting?) or shit, have David move up to LHW and see what’s up, god knows he can make the weight, his problem is keeping it down.
 
He has tremendous potential but this is a bit early for Morrell. Not sure about why they’d be making this move.
 
Roids said:
Pretty disrespectful for someone like Benavidez to be facing a 6-0 fighter. Nothing to gain at all.
the combined record of his 6 opponents is like 105-17. that's pretty impressive, to be honest. benavidez's first 6 were were 1-7, with 3 making their debut. morrell clearly isn't just a regular 6-0 guy.

not to mention he actually holds a belt at 168. how is that nothing to gain?
 
