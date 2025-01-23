BoxerMaurits
Won't there be a trilogy first if Bivol wins this time???
That seems like the more likely scenario right?
Benavidez always looking past his opponents it seems. Might catch up to him with Morrell.
Hes going to need to show more power at LHW than he did in first outing if he stands a chance against both of them.
Lost some confidence in him being a wrecking machine at this weight.
Yeah Benavidez has time on his side with both Canelo & Beterbiev. They only are on the decline. Canelo is smart. He knows this. Thats why he doesn't even entertain David.I also lost some confidence but let's see how he settles into this weight. He is still young.
Beterbiev is not getting any younger and at this age his performances become harder to predict. I would love to see Benavidez vs. Beterbiev and Morrell vs. Bivol fwiw.
to be fair, Beterbiev is the worst match-up for anybody 175 and underBenavidez would get badly hurt against Beterbiev, I struggle to think of a worse matchup for the guy.
I think Bivol smokes him. Think it could look a lot like the Canelo fight.How do you guys think Benavidez would do against Bivol or Beterbiev?