  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored David Benavidez to challenge Dmitry Bivol next

Who wins?

  • Dmitry Bivol

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • David Benavidez

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Won't there be a trilogy first if Bivol wins this time???

That seems like the more likely scenario right?

Benavidez always looking past his opponents it seems. Might catch up to him with Morrell.

Hes going to need to show more power at LHW than he did in first outing if he stands a chance against both of them.
Lost some confidence in him being a wrecking machine at this weight.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
Won't there be a trilogy first if Bivol wins this time???

That seems like the more likely scenario right?

Benavidez always looking past his opponents it seems. Might catch up to him with Morrell.

Hes going to need to show more power at LHW than he did in first outing if he stands a chance against both of them.
Lost some confidence in him being a wrecking machine at this weight.
Click to expand...

I also lost some confidence but let's see how he settles into this weight. He is still young.

Beterbiev is not getting any younger and at this age his performances become harder to predict. I would love to see Benavidez vs. Beterbiev and Morrell vs. Bivol fwiw.
 
that Indian said:
I also lost some confidence but let's see how he settles into this weight. He is still young.

Beterbiev is not getting any younger and at this age his performances become harder to predict. I would love to see Benavidez vs. Beterbiev and Morrell vs. Bivol fwiw.
Click to expand...
Yeah Benavidez has time on his side with both Canelo & Beterbiev. They only are on the decline. Canelo is smart. He knows this. Thats why he doesn't even entertain David.
I agree, too early to rule out Benavidez ruling the division.
 
Benavidez would get badly hurt against Beterbiev, I struggle to think of a worse matchup for the guy.
 
How do you guys think Benavidez would do against Bivol or Beterbiev?
 
BoxerMaurits said:
How do you guys think Benavidez would do against Bivol or Beterbiev?
Click to expand...
I think Bivol smokes him. Think it could look a lot like the Canelo fight.

I think he has a better chance style wise with Biev who may lose a step after his war/wars with Bivol. Also being on the wrong side of 40.

"Fast start" Benavidez is a scary concept but if he fades like he did against Morrell, Biev takes him out.
Crazy fight. Think hes more of a live dog vs Biev, but an underdog in both.
 
pretty poor that the fella has had to go and fight in a weight division out of his comfort zone because Canelo wouldnt fight him

he isnt beating either Bivol or Biev
 
pretty poor that the fella has had to go and fight in a weight division out of his comfort zone because Canelo wouldnt fight him

he isnt beating either Bivol or Biev
 
Both Bivol and Beterviev take him to deep waters and hurt him, that being said he's earned his shot at the winner if we don't get a trilogy for some reason.
 
Benavidez is about to get schooled then.
 
I get the impression win/lose Beterbiev is gonna retire after the Bivol rematch. But T*rki is gonna offer him a big fat cheque to make the fight I suppose.
 
We need to see how Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 plays out first. Right now though I'd take Beterbiev to stop him unless he gets old overnight. He's 40 but hasn't shown any significant physical decline yet. Bivol? He should be able to outbox Benavidez rather easily. Too elusive and mobile for Benavidez and he's very difficult to pin down or get on top of. Even if you do trap him in the corner or along the ropes he's good at spinning out and getting back to the center of the ring.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

pugilistico
What's next for Canelo? Benavidez?
Replies
6
Views
442
pugilistico
pugilistico
Versez
Media Is Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 the best Boxing card in modern boxing history ?
Replies
15
Views
536
Intermission
I
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
Boxing: 2.22 6pm ET Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol
2
Replies
35
Views
554
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,285
Messages
56,954,572
Members
175,478
Latest member
jake123

Share this page

Back
Top