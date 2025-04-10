David “The Crow” Loisaeu ….why did he not achieve greatness?

Dude was athletic, skilled and had power.


Trained with GSP and seemed destined for big things.

Got humbled by Rich “Calculus” Franklin and then disappeared into obscurity.

What happened?
 
I followed most of his career in TKO and the UFC since he was one of the few Quebec MMA prospect at the time.

Loiseau was lower tier middle of the pack guy who did OK against lesser competition but folded once he faced stronger competition. He had power and some decent striking skills but the rest of his offensive and defensive game was very average and it got exposed once started facing better fighters the UFC. Highlight of his career was probably beating Evan Tanner which earned him a fight against Ace Franklin which he lost convincincly. If i remember correctly all 3 judges scored the fight 50-43 or something like that .
 
Rich was humbling lots of guys until Spider came along tbf.

From memory, crow was the rangey TKD striker type who could hit some cool spinny shit. Serviceable sub and wrasslin defense, but by no means elite on the ground. He was fun to watch. Definitely got a push due to being GSP’s training partner, otherwise, he’d be an undercard type guy.
 
That Franklin fight reminded me of the Cain vs JDS 2 and 3 fights, its one of those fights where he got absoutley beaten to near death, Franklin was using him as a punching bag and it was like a 50-40 in real, but they only scored is 50-43. JDS was a shell after the Cain 2 and 3 fights and was never anywhere near the same.

I'm not saying Loiseau is anywhere near the level of JDS, JDS is way more proven, but I'm just saying its one of those fights that go the full 5 round and you get beaten so badly and it takes years off your fighting career and you can never recover. Better to just get rear naked choked in 1 minute to be honest.
 
Tabarnakos said:
I followed most of his career in TKO and the UFC since he was one of the few Quebec MMA prospect at the time.

Loiseau was lower tier middle of the pack guy who did OK against lesser competition but folded once he faced stronger competition. He had power and some decent striking skills but the rest of his offensive and defensive game was very average and it got exposed once started facing better fighters the UFC. Highlight of his career was probably beating Evan Tanner which earned him a fight against Ace Franklin which he lost convincincly. If i remember correctly all 3 judges scored the fight 50-43 or something like that .
Ace clobbered him with a broken hand
 
50-42, 50-43, 50-44


The last guy was being generous. One of the most lopsided fights in UFC history. Certainly the most lopsided title fight.
 
Franklin was ridiculously elite. Loved me some Rich back in the day.

I trained with David when I was quite young, he was a guy we all looked up to in Canada. I thought he was elite but I was probably wrong lol.
 
Yep, (50–43, 50–42, 50–42). More fights need scoring like this, just to be frank. No way a blow out round should be a 10-9 rd.
 
Yeah i forgot about that. That add even more to the level of domination.
Indeed. It was akin to Team Canada taking on the ECHL Trois-Rivieres Lions. The disparity in skills was that much.

Ace was one of the most well rounded fighter back then and one of the P4P best imho. The only thing he didn't have was the elite striking skills to deal with a rising Anderson Silva. To be fair to him though no one did. Anderson went on an absolute roll and steamrolled everyone including Ace a second time until Weidman.
 
That was also the fight that convinced me that Rich is a Franklinweight and Louiseau should've been fighting at Welterweight. The size difference between them was ridiculously obvious.

I was a huge fan of Franklin, but his size advantage in that fight annoyed me quite a bit.
 
Yup, Rich was just so much bigger and stronger though I think he did get dropped in that fight if i recall correctly.

To the Franklinweight comment, Rich was really a tweener between MW and LHW. MW was very difficult for him to make but he was average to slightly below average size at LHW once he decided there was no path for him at MW. It was glaringly obvious when he fought Forrest as Forrest as a MW sized guy would have been humbled by Rich but since Forrest was a big LHW Rich struggled to do anything against him.
 
I think most have it wrong, he was much more capable then people think. "Regional level fighter" he fought for the belt ffs lol. There is an old interview of GSP talking about Loiseau and saying he was just as capable as him, sounded a bit frustrated that Loiseau wasn't able to reach his potential. Also Loiseau himself has talked about having crippling anxiety that effected his performances. He said some fights he would be fine and other times he would have terrible anxiety and just not be able to perform.
 
Rich use to straight wreck dudes in his prime, really didn’t matter who you were

I liked when David was around cause that was when GSP use to be a striker. They were like the Canadian kickboxing duo that did ok in mma
 
