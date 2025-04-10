David “The Crow” Loisaeu ….why did he not achieve greatness?

Not particularly any of those thingsDude was athletic, skilled and had power.
YesTrained with GSP
Noand seemed destined for big things.
He was a regional level fighter.Got humbled by Rich “Calculus” Franklin and then disappeared into obscurity.
What happened?
I followed most of his career in TKO and the UFC since he was one of the few Quebec MMA prospect at the time.
Loiseau was lower tier middle of the pack guy who did OK against lesser competition but folded once he faced stronger competition. He had power and some decent striking skills but the rest of his offensive and defensive game was very average and it got exposed once started facing better fighters the UFC. Highlight of his career was probably beating Evan Tanner which earned him a fight against Ace Franklin which he lost convincincly. If i remember correctly all 3 judges scored the fight 50-43 or something like that .
Ace clobbered him with a broken hand
The last guy was being generous. One of the most lopsided fights in UFC history. Certainly the most lopsided title fight.
That was also the fight that convinced me that Rich is a Franklinweight and Louiseau should've been fighting at Welterweight. The size difference between them was ridiculously obvious.
Yup, Rich was just so much bigger and stronger though I think he did get dropped in that fight if i recall correctly.
I was a huge fan of Franklin, but his size advantage in that fight annoyed me quite a bit.