David “The Crow” Liason ….why did he not achieve greatness?

That Franklin fight reminded me of the Cain vs JDS 2 and 3 fights, its one of those fights where he got absoutley beaten to near death, Franklin was using him as a punching bag and it was like a 50-40 in real, but they only scored is 50-43. JDS was a shell after the Cain 2 and 3 fights and was never anywhere near the same.



I'm not saying Loiseau is anywhere near the level of JDS, JDS is way more proven, but I'm just saying its one of those fights that go the full 5 round and you get beaten so badly and it takes years off your fighting career and you can never recover. Better to just get rear naked choked in 1 minute to be honest.