David “The Crow” Liason ….why did he not achieve greatness?

Dude was athletic, skilled and had power.


Trained with GSP and seemed destined for big things.

Got humbled by Rich “Calculus” Franklin and then disappeared into obscurity.

What happened?
 
*Loiseau


He was never great. He did have one sweet KO though, over Chainsaw Charles McCarthy.
 
I followed most of his career in TKO and the UFC since he was one of the few Quebec MMA prospect at the time.

Loiseau was lower tier middle of the pack guy who did OK against lesser competition but folded once he faced stronger competition. He had power and some decent striking skills but the rest of his offensive and defensive game was very average and it got exposed once started facing better fighters the UFC. Highlight of his career was probably beating Evan Tanner which earned him a fight against Ace Franklin which he lost convincincly. If i remember correctly all 3 judges scored the fight 50-43 or something like that .
 
Same thing that happens to any number of talented prospects. He just couldn't put it together when the lights were on him.
 
Rich was humbling lots of guys until Spider came along tbf.

From memory, crow was the rangey TKD striker type who could hit some cool spinny shit. Serviceable sub and wrasslin defense, but by no means elite on the ground. He was fun to watch. Definitely got a push due to being GSP’s training partner, otherwise, he’d be an undercard type guy.
 
That Franklin fight reminded me of the Cain vs JDS 2 and 3 fights, its one of those fights where he got absoutley beaten to near death, Franklin was using him as a punching bag and it was like a 50-40 in real, but they only scored is 50-43. JDS was a shell after the Cain 2 and 3 fights and was never anywhere near the same.

I'm not saying Loiseau is anywhere near the level of JDS, JDS is way more proven, but I'm just saying its one of those fights that go the full 5 round and you get beaten so badly and it takes years off your fighting career and you can never recover. Better to just get rear naked choked in 1 minute to be honest.
 
Ace clobbered him with a broken hand
 
