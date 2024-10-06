Dave Seljestad. just had the worst reffing performance maybe ever

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,100
Reaction score
47,512
Unreal

1 lowblow
5 eyepokes including a "was that an eyepoke? you want water?"

Gives us ZERO point deductions

breaking up 2 clinches when knees are being thrown after just 10-15 secs in the clinch position

Look into his betting account he has Cesar by KO. Jon Anik rarely criticizes refs or judges and he was losing it.
 
Last edited:
ExitLUPin said:
Unreal

1 lowblow
5 eyepokes including a "was that an eyepoke? you want water?"

Gives us ZERO point deductions

breaking up 2 clinches when knees are being thrown after just 10-15 secs in the clinch position

Look into his betting account he has Cesar by KO. Jon Anik rarely criticizes refs or judges and he was losing it.
Click to expand...
That wasn’t Beltran.
 
Yes, another thread about it and this one accusing someone who wasn't the ref.
 
I remember there was a russian ref once and he sucked balls badly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,908
Messages
56,290,331
Members
175,150
Latest member
Eloisa Fernanda Da Silva

Share this page

Back
Top