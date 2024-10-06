Dave Seljestad. just had the worst reffing performance maybe ever

ExitLUPin
Unreal
1 lowblow
5 eyepokes including a "was that an eyepoke? you want water?"
Gives us ZERO point deductions
breaking up 2 clinches when knees are being thrown after just 10-15 secs in the clinch position
Look into his betting account he has Cesar by KO. Jon Anik rarely criticizes refs or judges and he was losing it.
