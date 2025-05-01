Media Dave Menne tribute video (Very well done)

I wasn't expecting this, ever!!
It's a great ride through MMA history, with clips of epic fights in Shooto, Rings, Extreme Challenge (Iowa) and a little known tournament in Kuwait. I learned about some new things and gained an appreciation for the UFC's "Worst Champ Ever"🏆
Props to Dave for repeatedly defying expectations and taking on the best of the best.
 
I remember when they brought him back in the early to mid 2000’s to use him as a sacrificial lamb to the new guys so they can have a “former ufc champion” on their resume to build them to the newer generation
 
i vaguely remember a thread like 15 years ago that was about "who is the worst Middleweight champion the ufc has ever had"

...dave menne is who a lot of people mentioned
 
I submitted Dave Menne at the academy via guillotine while he was champion. By Gracie rules, that makes me the lineal UFC MW champion.
 
