I wasn't expecting this, ever!!
It's a great ride through MMA history, with clips of epic fights in Shooto, Rings, Extreme Challenge (Iowa) and a little known tournament in Kuwait. I learned about some new things and gained an appreciation for the UFC's "Worst Champ Ever"
Props to Dave for repeatedly defying expectations and taking on the best of the best.
