Dave Bautista's new physique

If you know, you know
Jul 18, 2024
229
533
I think he said he wants to be able to play more diverse roles, so it makes sense. The Rock slimmed down when he first started transitioning to movies, but he’s kind of stuck in his niche now. Also, being in gear for 20+ years is horrible for your health.
 
that's a great suit
I wouldn't mind the suit if it actually fit him. Nothing looks worse than that stupid skinny jeans look translated into a suit.

And the pearls are idiotic.

He looks like a fashion designer. And that's not a good thing.
 
He looks weird, despite the obvious weight loss, because he still has a really thick neck.
 
good for him, being lean is going to help him live longer. TRT/ HGH high dose blasting was starting to make him look like an official comic book creature.
 
Jesus. The physique doesn't bother me but the outfit...
Yeah, especially since someone gave him that pearl necklace.

Humiliation ritual
That actually makes sense, poor Dave. Stories have been around about hollyweird degenerates making actors/actresses do al kinds of things in hopes of "getting their break". :(
 
So he became like Mickey Rourke with the metrosexual junkie look?
 
He says he lost 50lbs eating better and doing BJJ. He got up to 315 and realized his health was going to be an issue as he got older. Heavy guys don't tend to live long.
 
I wouldn't mind the suit if it actually fit him. Nothing looks worse than that stupid skinny jeans look translated into a suit.

And the pearls are idiotic.

He looks like a fashion designer. And that's not a good thing.
He’s got a tribal sun tattooed around his belly button. He’s always been a moron who makes poor fashion choices.
 
