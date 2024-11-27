Dating Out of Your League?

Dogpound2020
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2023
- Messages
- 681
- Reaction score
- 653
How was your experience? I date girls that are always better looking than me, usually taller as I’m 5’8, some even models but it does sometimes get messy. I’m guessing due to either their narcissism or their low self esteem issues, deep down. The sex was always amazing though, and they always loved dressing up which I was fine with because I go to a lot of film premieres.
How was fighting above your weight?
How was fighting above your weight?