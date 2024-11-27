Dating Out of Your League?

How was your experience? I date girls that are always better looking than me, usually taller as I’m 5’8, some even models but it does sometimes get messy. I’m guessing due to either their narcissism or their low self esteem issues, deep down. The sex was always amazing though, and they always loved dressing up which I was fine with because I go to a lot of film premieres.

How was fighting above your weight?
 
that's some imagination ya have there, ts

probably "borrowed" it from some "alpha male motivational speaker"
 
fbf342e2-1191-4f8a-9522-c104f2a94486_text.gif
 
I'm always dating above my league looks-wise... and they are dating out of their league, money-wise.

...seems to work well for all involved.
 
Bit of a weird flex saying you aren't attractive but at least you're hanging in there, bro.
 
Literally none of this happened
 
Pretty I posted pic of me with some GF or else in the sticky thread "got the gut to post pic of you" by @Bobby Boulders .

Yeah Im not really a good looking guy lol.
Confidence and being funny is key.
(Also, not being broke help...)
 
