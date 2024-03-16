Dating a girl who trains bjj

You have a good friend who’s dating a gal and she trains bjj.

He’s not a fighter nor interested in grappling around with anyone. She claims she likes him and wants to be only with him but she still trains quite a bit in a gym that is almost exclusively dudes.

And say when she does this she wears form fitting leggings with the “butt crack crease”.

Do you tell him, “stay away. She’s probably fooled around with multiple guys in there. And even if she hasn’t…. She’s literally romping around on the ground wearing butt crack crease leggings. No guy in that gym would wear that.”

Mind you, this isn’t just “some friend” but a good friend.

Hell, guys who train in those gyms. Gals that dress like that… would you trust her if she says she wanted to only be with you yet she still dresses like that and still grapples around with guys primarily.
 
I would only think this becomes a problem when he's pounding away in missionary and she puts him in a triangle
 
Big Nasty Edison said:
I'd ask him why his gal is tougher than him.
He views it like a hobby of hers. Like instead of being into cooking she likes dressing like a tramp and wrapping limbs around people in a gym.

I’ve told him that it’s weird for a girl to want to train regularly in it. Guys that are hardcore into fighting are fucking weird… but girl who do that are even more off the nuggin.
 
MC Paul Barman said:
He views it like a hobby of hers. Like instead of being into cooking she likes dressing like a tramp and wrapping limbs around people in a gym.

I’ve told him that it’s weird for a girl to want to train regularly in it. Guys that are hardcore into fighting are fucking weird… but girl who do that are even more off the nuggin.
Yea, if he really is a good buddy you should advise him that she's recreational use only.
 
I don't think I've ever given friends relationship advice. Not my business.
 
I first read the title as, "Dating a girl who trains bj's". In which case, I would say it depends on what the training involves.

As for the BJJ woman, probably not. I don't want to sleep with anyone who is practicing the art of choking me to death.
 
She definitely banging multiple guys in the gym. All BJJ gyms have at least 1 or 2 of these girls
 
Jesus Christ I can’t imagine walking around feeling this insecure about myself and a potential relationship. Grow up.

MC Paul Barman said:
No guy in that gym would wear that.”
Take it from a guy who coaches at an mma gym- the ONLY thing stopping 90% of the pro fighters and purple-black belts from wearing leggings or spats and nothing else are the coaches themselves insisting they don’t.
 
Lol no. Not sure how it didn't already come up if you're such good buddies. I'd be joking about it like the first day he said he's going out with some chicks who goes to a BJJ gym a lot. I mean your account is 22 years old, so presumably we're not talking about young people here, so is this just some 40 something dude dating a 20 something chick?

Yeah, of course people aren't these super thoughtful creatures with tons of self control, so if you spend all day rolling around on the floor and grabbing people you're even remotely attracted to, odds are you're probably going to end up banging some of them.

FFS, Tom Brady is a 6'4 super athlete who's won 7 super bowls and has half a billion dollars, and even his wife took a couple BJJ classes and suddenly started getting plowed by every guy there, so I really doubt your friend who probably works in IT or some shit just happened to find the only girl in the history of BJJ gyms who isn't getting passed around. Hell, she probably has an only fans, so just dig that up and show it to him.
 
Tone C said:
Why not suggest that he takes it up?

The couple that rolls together, stays together...
This seems like the best suggestion.
He can take up a new hobby with his GF.

As for the 'Girls who train BJJ bang the guys she rolls with' cliche, maybe its true in her case and maybe its not. Apparently there's a reason why she's dating him and not them.

If he's annoyed she's rolling with other guys, become one of the guys she rolls with. And he'll quickly catch on if there's any feelings between her and other guys in the class.

Burying his head in the sand will lead to suspicion that will lead to the end of the relationship.
 
Lol wtf is this thread?

On a side note, I'm more than happy to roll with women. But when I'm passing their guard I always nearly grab their tits.. from many positions it's easy to grab their tits while hand fighting etc.. I've grabbed titty before by accident and I said sorry but it was really awkward.

That is all.
 
Salvage this thread.


1000049730.jpg

maxresdefault.jpg


aZmOnp3_460s.jpg





 
