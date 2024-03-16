Dating a girl who trains bjj

MC Paul Barman
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 6, 2002
- Messages
- 22,945
- Reaction score
- 1,492
You have a good friend who’s dating a gal and she trains bjj.
He’s not a fighter nor interested in grappling around with anyone. She claims she likes him and wants to be only with him but she still trains quite a bit in a gym that is almost exclusively dudes.
And say when she does this she wears form fitting leggings with the “butt crack crease”.
Do you tell him, “stay away. She’s probably fooled around with multiple guys in there. And even if she hasn’t…. She’s literally romping around on the ground wearing butt crack crease leggings. No guy in that gym would wear that.”
Mind you, this isn’t just “some friend” but a good friend.
Hell, guys who train in those gyms. Gals that dress like that… would you trust her if she says she wanted to only be with you yet she still dresses like that and still grapples around with guys primarily.
