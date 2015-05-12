  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dating a feminist

Anyone here ever dated a feminist? I have been with my girlfriend for almost 2 years but every once in a while she goes full social justice warrior on me and tells me all the canned feminist anecdotes. Last night she giggled when she saw a pin that said "you can only play 2 hours of your misogynistic video games a day" (or something like that) and she thought I would find it funny too.

I told her I don't really understand what the problem is because there are tons of female video game characters with positive roles. She then went on a 25 minute diatribe listing all the wrongs in the world and I just froze; There's nothing I can say to that.

There are a number of inequities in the world or even the US for women but frankly I don't need to be lectured like they are my fault. Every time this happens I can feel my stress level rising through the roof. It feels like I am being blamed for everything myself. I try and redirect the conversation by saying "did I do or say anything that was sexist?" and the majority of the time she agrees I didn't say anything wrong prior to the debate.

Anyone have any experience dating women who were strong feminists?
 
Nah, I can't stand people who are into "isms".
 
philth said:
Pics of said girlfriend.
ed703ee38e296fcddff1a8eebeb7d709.jpg
 
Who the hell is playing video games for 2 hours a day?

You are lucky any woman is sleeping with you.
 
I foresee this blowing up into a full blown feminist hate thread.

(which I have no problem with)
 
Sounds pretty annoying. Fuck fat girls, not too much effort and they don't mind too much if you cut ties right away.
 
Fortunately my girlfriend can't stand feminism. It legit pisses her off, how whiny those people are.
 
Sure, I have. And it's been good. But I've never been with a proffesional outrage-type tumblr feminist, though. I don't date crazy, no matter which brand.

Barring one-sided accusatory explanations like "she's just an idiot" or "you're misrepresenting her position" (both possible), I'd say that you two have a bit of a communications issue where she has problems expressing a general frustration without it coming off in a way which you feel accused. Try to talk about that sometimes when tempers aren't hot beforehand.

Might go to hell, but worth a shot for the both of you.
 
yep my current gf is a pretty strong feminist. She isn't a radical feminist (she also disagrees with many of the irrational radical feminist movements/values), but it doesn't take much to trigger the inner feminism in her.
 
Shove this up her unwashed, feminoid cooter,

IFsUjZB.png
 
I bail on the relationship as soon as they call themselves a feminist. Staying in there means you're accepting that she wants to intentionally make you unhappy and hold you responsible for her not succeeding in life.
 
ToxicShocker said:
I told her I don't really understand what the problem is because there are tons of female video game characters with positive roles. She then went on a 25 minute diatribe listing all the wrongs in the world and I just froze; There's nothing I can say to that.
There IS nothing anyone can say. Feminism is a rational movement but it's incited by emotion. Emotions are like dogs: you've got to give them a productive outlet or else you can't have fine things.

Feminists gravitate toward huge unsolvable problems as an expression of what they're feeling, so the problem isn't what they're saying but rather what they're feeling.

The key is identifying the underlying emotion of the moment: is she upset? Is she trying to act superior? Does she need to argue? This will help you understand how best to validate her feelings (and how long it's going to fucking take). If she's angry, soothe her. If she's trying to act superior, don't make yourself a target. If she needs to argue, ask her questions so she feels like she's making a statement (you don't have to listen exactly, but she may quiz you later).

When it comes down to it, everyone wants to live life on their own terms, even if those terms involve self-imposed obligations. As a prominent figure in their support system, we try to keep their self-belief intact. It's not our job, but we do it for the pussy.

Eye on the ball, people.
 
