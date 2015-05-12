Dating a feminist

Anyone here ever dated a feminist? I have been with my girlfriend for almost 2 years but every once in a while she goes full social justice warrior on me and tells me all the canned feminist anecdotes. Last night she giggled when she saw a pin that said "you can only play 2 hours of your misogynistic video games a day" (or something like that) and she thought I would find it funny too.



I told her I don't really understand what the problem is because there are tons of female video game characters with positive roles. She then went on a 25 minute diatribe listing all the wrongs in the world and I just froze; There's nothing I can say to that.



There are a number of inequities in the world or even the US for women but frankly I don't need to be lectured like they are my fault. Every time this happens I can feel my stress level rising through the roof. It feels like I am being blamed for everything myself. I try and redirect the conversation by saying "did I do or say anything that was sexist?" and the majority of the time she agrees I didn't say anything wrong prior to the debate.



Anyone have any experience dating women who were strong feminists?