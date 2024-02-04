Date loves to get humiliated. Need explanation

y.91
Gökhan "The Rebel" Saki - Memorial Account
- Sep 24, 2021
Guys, I started to date a girl-next-door type girl recently. We spent the weekend together and yesterday she told me during sex that i should hurt her. As a middle eastern misogynist i was immediately into it and slapped her a couple of times.
Later on I used the belt and slapped her ass, told her to kiss my feets, pull her around and fucked up stuff like this. Its getting really out of control but she loves it. I feel okay-ish but its weird as fuck.
What the fuck is wrong with her? During my life i slapped here and there some women during sex but she straight up loves to get humiliated.
