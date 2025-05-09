Media Darren Till throws drunk guy at English bank

Went flying like Jazz <lol>
If he worked on his wrestling, he could have lifted the drunk guy and brought him outside
 
People with problems like this, not thrown to the ground like they are nothing. But you guys do you.
 
Isn't there usually security at banks?
Did Till have to film all this?
Why does he need to throw the guy?
Would get sued if this was USA for sure.
Anyway, a nothing burger.
 
People with problems like this, not thrown to the ground like they are nothing. But you guys do you.
I'm general I agree but you don't know what happened in the entirety of this situation. If he was getting physical and aggressive I don't have sympathy for you, I don't care if you are drunk or not. I don't tolerate aggressive people and so I don't feel sympathy for them when they get knocked out for example by some random while they are harassing other people. Verbal harassment doesn't justify inflicting damage but if someone gets aggressive physically then yeah, I don't give a fuck about them being thrown to the ground.
 
