News Darren Till returns to action against Tommy Fury on January 18 in Manchester

Who wins?

Let’s see if Darren still has something left against Tyson Fury’s little brother:

 
Till trying to position himself a fight with Jake Paul I see
 
Has he given up on MMA? Boxing matches aren't going to get him any closer to a UFC return. His last fight was 2 years ago. He's 31 and has a limited amount of time to be relevant in MMA again.
 
Oh Till. Hope he wins, but it ain’t happening.
 
1731880655201.png

The first 5 opponents in Tommy's pro career

A combined record of 12 wins and 174 losses


One of the most fraudulent pro boxers ever, do you know how pathetic it is to find a dude with 100 losses? Or a dude who's riding a 26 fight losing streak? None of his wins have even come close to aging well, he actually sucks. I give Till a shot simply because he knows how to throw punches and isn't a corpse.
 
