Killer Kadoogan said: you're right, i watched it again.



Darren Till's best round was the second one, definitely won the stand up there. First round lost, Third round DDP's striking came back a little better.



I would say, given that DDP became champion, Till could have success again if he got better. Lol. He won the second round IMO. Click to expand...

Till is frustrating. At his best, he looks like he might be an elite fighter (at least an elite striker--his TDD was usually bad). But he was inconsistent and his late career skid (losing 5 of 6 fights) will be extremely hard to rebound from.Costa might be an interesting opponent. If Sean beats him, he'll be 1-4 in his last 5 fights. Like Till, he's shown flashes of being a really good fighter here and there, but no consistency.