mkt said: Till is frustrating. At his best, he looks like he might be an elite fighter (at least an elite striker--his TDD was usually bad). But he was inconsistent and his late career skid (losing 5 of 6 fights) will be extremely hard to rebound from.



Costa might be an interesting opponent. If Sean beats him, he'll also be 1-4 in his last 5 fights. Like Till, he's shown flashes of being a really good fighter here and there, but no consistency. Click to expand...

100% agreed. Till's striking is up there, and at certain flashes looks to be elite. He def outstriked DDP in the second round and I would say had DDP a little hurt at moments, caught him off guard. Another round of that and he would have won IMO.Costa vs. till would be interesting. I just don't see Till realistically coming back somehow to the UFC. It's a shame, some of these fighters had the opportunities, had the talent, but just couldn't put it together when it mattered.