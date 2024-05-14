Media Darren Till "Promises" He WILL Win UFC Title In Near Future - Will Fight At 205

Had interview with Ariel, says his next fight is Boxing, but says he's still training MMA and is still eying to win UFC title ASAP.

 
Spath said:
In what universe? Round 1 of their fight was one of the worst beatdowns in the MW division that didn’t get stopped… And it was Till getting mauled

This universe. DDP was almost out/done in that first round. A couple of more punches and he would have stopped him. Go watch it.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
This universe. DDP was almost out/done in that first round. A couple of more punches and he would have stopped him. Go watch it.
Done as in emptied the gas tank until there’s no gas left?

I found the fight on youtube so I’ll check it out. I think you’re just trolling me…

Okay, 1:08 to go in the first round and significant(?) strikes are 60 DDP and 0 Till

Edit. At the end of the round Till landed a few punched and couple of blocked elbows, he also went for a guillotine and DDP rolled out of it. 10-8 DDP and it wasn’t even close
 
Spath said:
Done as in emptied the gas tank until there’s no gas left?

I found the fight on youtube so I’ll check it out. I think you’re just trolling me…

Okay, 1:08 to go in the first round and significant(?) strikes are 60 DDP and 0 Till

Edit. At the end of the round Till landed a few punched and couple of blocked elbows, he also went for a guillotine and DDP rolled out of it. 10-8 DDP and it wasn’t even close
you're right, i watched it again.

Darren Till's best round was the second one, definitely won the stand up there. First round lost, Third round DDP's striking came back a little better.

I would say, given that DDP became champion, Till could have success again if he got better. Lol. He won the second round IMO.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
you're right, i watched it again.

Darren Till's best round was the second one, definitely won the stand up there. First round lost, Third round DDP's striking came back a little better.

I would say, given that DDP became champion, Till could have success again if he got better. Lol. He won the second round IMO.
Till is frustrating. At his best, he looks like he might be an elite fighter (at least an elite striker--his TDD was usually bad). But he was inconsistent and his late career skid (losing 5 of 6 fights) will be extremely hard to rebound from.

Costa might be an interesting opponent. If Sean beats him, he'll be 1-4 in his last 5 fights. Like Till, he's shown flashes of being a really good fighter here and there, but no consistency.
 
mkt said:
Till is frustrating. At his best, he looks like he might be an elite fighter (at least an elite striker--his TDD was usually bad). But he was inconsistent and his late career skid (losing 5 of 6 fights) will be extremely hard to rebound from.

Costa might be an interesting opponent. If Sean beats him, he'll also be 1-4 in his last 5 fights. Like Till, he's shown flashes of being a really good fighter here and there, but no consistency.
100% agreed. Till's striking is up there, and at certain flashes looks to be elite. He def outstriked DDP in the second round and I would say had DDP a little hurt at moments, caught him off guard. Another round of that and he would have won IMO.

Costa vs. till would be interesting. I just don't see Till realistically coming back somehow to the UFC. It's a shame, some of these fighters had the opportunities, had the talent, but just couldn't put it together when it mattered.
 
I still kinda like Till, but man he talks some shit.

Fight some low level competition in mma work your way back up. You haven’t won a fight in this decade, like get fucking real mate. You’ve looked like absolute shit in the past couple of years. So winning a boxing match is going to prove you’re back at the top?
How is throwing some combos in a boxing match going to show your grappling improvements?
Go do what real mma fighters do and go fight in mma and stop talking about the title until you’ve actually won something. Sounding worse than Anthony smith, fuck at least he’s still in the UFC and winning fights.
Good luck to you Till I genuinely hope you comeback and win some fights.
 
