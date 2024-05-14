Ya he’s not a warrior wrecking ball like paddy “the piglet” pimblettHes like Dan Hardy but instead of a red Mohawk he has veneers.
Oh he also loses alot too
If Perry were British he's no doubt be the King of the Cobbles.
He ducking Perry confirmed
Those teeth stand no chance against the Battle Axe
In what universe? Round 1 of their fight was one of the worst beatdowns in the MW division that didn’t get stopped… And it was Till getting mauledhe almost had DDP out in that first round.
This universe. DDP was almost out/done in that first round. A couple of more punches and he would have stopped him. Go watch it.In what universe? Round 1 of their fight was one of the worst beatdowns in the MW division that didn’t get stopped… And it was Till getting mauled
Done as in emptied the gas tank until there’s no gas left?This universe. DDP was almost out/done in that first round. A couple of more punches and he would have stopped him. Go watch it.
you're right, i watched it again.Done as in emptied the gas tank until there’s no gas left?
I found the fight on youtube so I’ll check it out. I think you’re just trolling me…
Okay, 1:08 to go in the first round and significant(?) strikes are 60 DDP and 0 Till
Edit. At the end of the round Till landed a few punched and couple of blocked elbows, he also went for a guillotine and DDP rolled out of it. 10-8 DDP and it wasn’t even close
Till is frustrating. At his best, he looks like he might be an elite fighter (at least an elite striker--his TDD was usually bad). But he was inconsistent and his late career skid (losing 5 of 6 fights) will be extremely hard to rebound from.you're right, i watched it again.
Darren Till's best round was the second one, definitely won the stand up there. First round lost, Third round DDP's striking came back a little better.
I would say, given that DDP became champion, Till could have success again if he got better. Lol. He won the second round IMO.
100% agreed. Till's striking is up there, and at certain flashes looks to be elite. He def outstriked DDP in the second round and I would say had DDP a little hurt at moments, caught him off guard. Another round of that and he would have won IMO.Till is frustrating. At his best, he looks like he might be an elite fighter (at least an elite striker--his TDD was usually bad). But he was inconsistent and his late career skid (losing 5 of 6 fights) will be extremely hard to rebound from.
Costa might be an interesting opponent. If Sean beats him, he'll also be 1-4 in his last 5 fights. Like Till, he's shown flashes of being a really good fighter here and there, but no consistency.