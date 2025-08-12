Kowboy On Sherdog
At least some of that stems from his disdain for Rockhold, the former UFC middleweight champion. The two will square off for the vacant bridgerweight title in a 205-pound bout on Aug. 30 in the Misfits Boxing 22 main event at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The card will air on DAZN and will also see Tony Ferguson face influencer Salt Papi in an interim middleweight title tilt.
“All my focus and energy is on this fight [not the future]. I want to be stressed about this fight, I want to be scared, I want to be nervous, I want all of that because that’s what’s going to win me this fight,” Till told Compare.bet. “[I haven’t been this fired up since] probably my Robert Whitaker fight and I'm in great shape. I’m really f—ing fired up. I can’t wait for it because it’s Luke Rockhold, he thinks his s—t doesn’t smell.
“There’s a little bit of fire in my belly because I know the way he walks around with his head in the sky. I want to knock him flat out; I've got a fire to knock him clean out,” he added. “I’m f—ing buzzing. I’m gonna do a demolition job on him. I’m 100% certain that in this fight I’m going to knock him out in the first round. I’m 100% confident about that.”
Razor 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗣 @darrentill2 ready for his THIRD main event this year as he faces @LukeRockhold in Manchester, August 30
Tickets available https://t.co/LyDsWFenZ8@MF_DAZNXSeries | @PrimeHydrate pic.twitter.com/S8McHIuQsn
— Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) August 6, 2025
Till has three boxing victories to has credit since his last UFC appearance in 2022, including triumphs over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart under the Misfits Boxing banner.
“I wanted a big pay-per-view fight because that was promised in my contract,” Till said. “A few days after negotiations, it ended up being Luke. Luke being a former middleweight champion in the UFC, he’s got a big name, stateside and stuff. It all made sense. There’s a great undercard. I didn’t pick Luke, he just got put forward, and it was the right fight.”
Rockhold hasn’t competed in MMA since August 2022, when he lost a unanimous decision to Paulo Costa at UFC 278. The former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion has tried his hand at a number of disciplines since then, including a stoppage loss to Mike Perry in BKFC and a knockout of Joe Schilling under the Karate Combat banner. Most recently, Rockhold lost a unanimous decision against Patrick Downey in a grappling match at the Craig Jones Invitational.
Till vs. Masvidal Was Discussed for Misfits Boxing
Till revealed that there were also talks for him to face former Octagon rival Jorge Masvidal, but that booking ultimately didn’t come to fruition. “Gamebred” defeated Till via second-round knockout at UFC London on March 16, 2019.
“I like Jorge Masvidal. I think we just both love a f—ing tear-up. He got me last time, but I think he knows what time it is with me. I don’t mind Masvidal, I like him, I’ve got time for him. Can’t say a bad word,” Till said.
“I think a good amount of money was offered [to Masvidal to fight me instead of Rockhold] but he thought he was worth more. Whether he is or isn't — he’s not in the UFC anymore — that’s up for debate and argument, but we’re not going to stand around arguing. We’ve got Luke now. If Masvidal comes after Luke once I’ve beat him, then yeah. If not, I’ll just have to swallow that one that he beat me.”
