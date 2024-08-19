Media Darren Till: I might come back to the UFC to "beat DDP"

One of the most overrated fighters of all time. Crash another car, Till and make this one count
 
Pretty sure the UFC don't want him.

Remember Till saying in an interview a while back when he asked for his release Mick Maynard said something like "You sure? We don't really take people back in".

Till has done nothing in MMA since that time. He'd need to take and win quite a few fights in a row to even have an opportunity to get back in, then work his way up the rankings if he's able.

I think Till gets way too much shit on Sherdog, people here are a bunch of NPCs who all decide to hate on the same few guys everybody else does to stay in the cool club. That being said, Till sounds delusional here.
 
Till hasn't competed in MMA in 2 years, if he were serious about it he'd have been fighting for another promotion and working his way back. A lot of these guys get released and then never fight again.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Till is 1-6 in his last 7 fights and hasn’t won since 2019. However I feel a title shot is warranted.
Rumored: Darren Till in negotiations with the UFC to be Alex Pereira's next title defense after Khalil Rountree :eek:

"I was a light heavyweight fighting at welterweight, it should've been illegal what I was doing."

- Darren Till
 
OldBoy91 said:
I think Till gets way too much shit on Sherdog, people here are a bunch of NPCs who all decide to hate on the same few guys everybody else does to stay in the cool club. That being said, Till sounds delusional here.
Till has 3 drinking and driving related offences since his last win in MMA. If anything you are being WAY too kind to him treating him like he is still an active fighter with even a remote chance of coming back.

He was gifted a title shot after a controversial decision win despite coming in over 4 pounds overweight solely based on his nationality. He has virtually gone winless since then and completely squandered a golden opportunity that thousands of aspiring fighters would have killed for. People are right to shame Till
 
It's like he really doesn't remember getting crunched by DDP not that long ago. Someone get this man some help.

OldBoy91 said:
I think he does too, but at the same time he does bring it on himself with his insane takes.

IMO he did beat Whittaker though. no one ever wants to give him that.
 
The delusion among this generation of fighters is crazy.

These motherfuckers really do the least and think they deserve the most.
 
