Pretty sure the UFC don't want him.



Remember Till saying in an interview a while back when he asked for his release Mick Maynard said something like "You sure? We don't really take people back in".



Till has done nothing in MMA since that time. He'd need to take and win quite a few fights in a row to even have an opportunity to get back in, then work his way up the rankings if he's able.



I think Till gets way too much shit on Sherdog, people here are a bunch of NPCs who all decide to hate on the same few guys everybody else does to stay in the cool club. That being said, Till sounds delusional here.