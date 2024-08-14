Media Darren Till gives Adesanya advice, DDP responds

Adesanya has champ level TTD and defensive grappling, so he shouldn't have the same troubles Darren Till did. Free advice is always nice though.
 
UFC should sign Till back for a one fight deal, have Bo Nickal wreck him & send him on his way lol.
 
justmark said:
not really. Till beat the fuck out of Dricus on the feet. And, compared to izzy, Till counter punching ability and ko power is nowhere near close.
Yeah yeah..and he was still brutally finished by DDP. They're all winning until they're not. The best Till is known for is beating a washed cerone and being khamzats nut rag.
 
What an eye-opener for Izzy. And he gave this precious insight for free. Good guy Till.
 
"instead of standing back or going back like most of these silly stupid strikers do"
That's literally Izzy in every fight. Does Till know his audience he's giving advice to

justmark said:
not really. Till beat the fuck out of Dricus on the feet. And, compared to izzy, Till counter punching ability and ko power is nowhere near close.
Till won the stand up in one round of a three round fight. Till's stand up game fell apart the moment dricus switched to southpaw in round 3
 
justmark said:
not really. Till beat the fuck out of Dricus on the feet. And, compared to izzy, Till counter punching ability and ko power is nowhere near close.
Yeah, said thing was said when DDP was about to fight Rob. How did that go?
 
