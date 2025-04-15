Media Darren Till: Back to training w/ Chimaev after my fight

UFC boss Dana White teased, following UFC 314 on Saturday, that Chimaev could fight Du Plessis at International Fight Week’s UFC 317 at the end of June.

And with that, Chimaev’s longtime teammate and friend, Darren Till, has now dropped an even bigger hint regarding the 30-year-old’s next fight.

‘The Gorilla’ could be a big help in Chimaev’s training camp, considering he fought Du Plessis in 2022 in his final fight in the UFC. Despite being finished Till had several moments of success in the fight.

“Belt time... Back to UAE after the fight in June to work, son. Khamzat Chimaev, let’s get that belt!" Till said in a post on his Instagram story.

Good move by Chim to bring in a Till focused on boxing right now? What do you say?
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Till was actually piecing up dricus before he got submitted, he's a good training partner to prepare for dricus' striking
Maybe.. I'm more worried about his lack of discipline and what not.. Dude's been absolutely out of it mentally for the last few years now
 
Khamzat's only bad performance was when he training with Till and him in his corner. Keep him away, he'll just be a cancer to his career/training.
 
DudeBroMMA said:
Khamzat's only bad performance was when he training with Till and him in his corner. Keep him away, he'll just be a cancer to his career/training.
He steamrolled Holland with Till in his corner no? But I agree. Till is cancer to his own career, he's completely gone mentally unfortunately. Don't need him in there with Chimaev.
 
usernamee said:
Maybe.. I'm more worried about his lack of discipline and what not.. Dude's been absolutely out of it mentally for the last few years now
He had a weird interview with MMA Guru about a year back. Was in some weird dark room with one lamp and Guru asked him if that was his house then said he was staying with someone and made some comment that his kid is in Brazil (I believe he knocked up a Brazilian?) and he hasn't seen him in a long time. Can't tell what's joking and what's not with till since he always gave me vibes that he wasn't all that mentally well.
 
