UFC boss Dana White teased, following UFC 314 on Saturday, that Chimaev could fight Du Plessis at International Fight Week’s UFC 317 at the end of June.
And with that, Chimaev’s longtime teammate and friend, Darren Till, has now dropped an even bigger hint regarding the 30-year-old’s next fight.
‘The Gorilla’ could be a big help in Chimaev’s training camp, considering he fought Du Plessis in 2022 in his final fight in the UFC. Despite being finished Till had several moments of success in the fight.
“Belt time... Back to UAE after the fight in June to work, son. Khamzat Chimaev, let’s get that belt!" Till said in a post on his Instagram story.
Good move by Chim to bring in a Till focused on boxing right now? What do you say?
Good move by Chim to bring in a Till focused on boxing right now? What do you say?