Media Darren Till advises "ginger tool" Bo Nickal to stay more humble

Wreckless said:
Why isn't this guy fighting again?
Fury-Till_MF_16x9.jpg
 
Till asking someone else to be humble?

Oh, the irony...
 
Jose Beehive said:
Not true, he got taken down after a boxing match.
Arguing about semantics. Either way, I’m still laughing at him for getting taken down by a can of a boxer.

It’s ironic to see Till tell someone to be humble to say the least.
 
Iroh said:
What are you guys refering to, bud? Who took Till down and what boxing match?
Muhammad Mutie did. First he faked being injured, and when the ref called the fight as a TKO win for Till because of it, Mutie jumped up and started to hunt down Till, haha
 
ThaiSexPills said:
It's not semantics, there is no "either way".. It was factually after the match had ended.. Till didn't even have his gloves on anymore.
 
Darren Till met younger Darren Till once in the form of Bo Nickal.
And found him to be very annoying! He has been waiting for this after that.
It's pretty sad actually.
 
Iroh said:
Thanks, bud. Lol, why was the dude yapping at him that?
Mutie said he couldn't continue but then wanted to cause shit, was just pathetic sore loser game playing from what I could tell.
 
