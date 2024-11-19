Unheralded Truth
Not true, he got taken down after a boxing match.Says the guy whose takedown defence is so bad, he got taken down in a boxing match against a complete can. Lol
Arguing about semantics. Either way, I’m still laughing at him for getting taken down by a can of a boxer.Not true, he got taken down after a boxing match.
His last boxing match ended in a brawl in the ring after he'd won it.. Was against Mohammad Mutie in UAE.What are you guys refering to, bud? Who took Till down and what boxing match?
Muhammad Mutie did. First he faked being injured, and when the ref called the fight as a TKO win for Till because of it, Mutie jumped up and started to hunt down Till, hahaWhat are you guys refering to, bud? Who took Till down and what boxing match?
It's not semantics, there is no "either way".. It was factually after the match had ended.. Till didn't even have his gloves on anymore.Arguing about semantics. Either way, I’m still laughing at him for getting taken down by a can of a boxer.
It’s ironic to see Till tell someone to be humble to say the least.
Mutie said he couldn't continue but then wanted to cause shit, was just pathetic sore loser game playing from what I could tell.Thanks, bud. Lol, why was the dude yapping at him that?