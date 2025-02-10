Siver!
Two uber-veterans collide, BOTH ON WINNING STREAKS, when Darren 'The Damage' Elkins (2007 debut, 39-fight veteran) faces off against Julian Erosa (2010 debut, 40-fight veteran).
Elkins has won 5 of his last 7, finishing 3 of those 5.
Erosa has won 8 of his last 11, accounting for Sean Woodson, Charles Jourdain, Hakeem Dawodu, and Christian 'CRod' Rodriguez.
Put some hespec' on these boys for sheer longevity, toughness, and for still winning fights in the UFC!