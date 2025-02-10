  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa Confirmed (2007 Debut vs 2010 Debut)

Two uber-veterans collide, BOTH ON WINNING STREAKS, when Darren 'The Damage' Elkins (2007 debut, 39-fight veteran) faces off against Julian Erosa (2010 debut, 40-fight veteran).

Elkins has won 5 of his last 7, finishing 3 of those 5.

Erosa has won 8 of his last 11, accounting for Sean Woodson, Charles Jourdain, Hakeem Dawodu, and Christian 'CRod' Rodriguez.

Put some hespec' on these boys for sheer longevity, toughness, and for still winning fights in the UFC!
 
