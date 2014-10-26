Darren Elkins - Getting nowhere fast.

Matt M
It is happening again....
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2010
- Messages
- 4,981
- Reaction score
- 3
He must know Dana isn't going to be impressed by his fighting style, so he's not going to get anywhere fast, he's just grinding out pay cheques and surely must realize that.
Yeah he won the fight, but last night he was like a a more boring, less talented Jon Fitch. Except he couldn't even get a takedown.
He reminded me of a shy crying child at the school gates, hugging to it's mother because they didn't want to go any further.
Yeah he won the fight, but last night he was like a a more boring, less talented Jon Fitch. Except he couldn't even get a takedown.
He reminded me of a shy crying child at the school gates, hugging to it's mother because they didn't want to go any further.