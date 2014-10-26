Darren Elkins - Getting nowhere fast.

Matt M

Matt M

It is happening again....
@Black
Joined
Nov 18, 2010
Messages
4,981
Reaction score
3
He must know Dana isn't going to be impressed by his fighting style, so he's not going to get anywhere fast, he's just grinding out pay cheques and surely must realize that.

Yeah he won the fight, but last night he was like a a more boring, less talented Jon Fitch. Except he couldn't even get a takedown.

He reminded me of a shy crying child at the school gates, hugging to it's mother because they didn't want to go any further.
 
you do realize he used the exact same gameplan cain velasquez used against JDS right?
 
EndlessCritic said:
you do realize he used the exact same gameplan cain velasquez used against JDS right?
Click to expand...

Apart from finishing his opponent and causing much more damage, yeah Cain's wins were exactly the same...
 
Even though Elkins and Davis get the same criticism... i enjoyed Davis' gameplan.... Elkins not so much.
 
Another "fighter" who channels the full power of The Snoozeforce.
 
So half of sherdog hates this tactic but the goat haters call for a wrestler for him to face ? Lol
 
Grijswaarde said:
Even though Elkins and Davis get the same criticism... i enjoyed Davis' gameplan.... Elkins not so much.
Click to expand...
Agreed. One guy was an elite wrestler inflicting good but not vicious ground and pound over a high level fighter. The other was a wall and stall complete bore without the talent to get/keep a mediocre fighter in Martins on the ground and inflict any damage whatsoever. Elkins deserves the heat that Davis is unfairly getting.

There's no place in this game for that garbage he pulled. Cut him, Dana.
 
Hatestorm said:
Another "fighter" who channels the full power of The Snoozeforce.
Click to expand...

My sentiments precisely. I find it absurd that guys train for years, killing themselves in boxing and sparring drills, only to come out and fight like this.

And frankly, the UFC deserves a low profit on this event for putting this fight on the main card (or frankly, any of them besides the main event)
 
Matt M said:
Apart from finishing his opponent and causing much more damage, yeah Cain's wins were exactly the same...
Click to expand...

At least Cain attacked and caused damage. Elkins basically didn't do anything in the clinch. But Mineiro had chances of being more aggressive when he had space and didn't do anything. Not excited to see any of those 2 again
 
Have Holloway beat him up.

EndlessCritic said:
you do realize he used the exact same gameplan cain velasquez used against JDS right?
Click to expand...

I hate using the look at his face argument but come on. Not a good comparison.
 
He has a very limited MMA game and should be nowhere near the top 10 in the division.
 
sonhow said:
Have Holloway beat him up.



I hate using the look at his face argument but come on. Not a good comparison.
Click to expand...
ah, i see, because elkins didn't cut martins, he didn't do any damage? please.

elkins threw over 200 punches. he did a ton of damage -- and certainly more than martins.
 
I just found a video of Elkins as a kid, it's actually more exciting than his fights:


[YT]X_kOLsVe7Y8[/YT]
 
EndlessCritic said:
you do realize he used the exact same gameplan cain velasquez used against JDS right?
Click to expand...

Apart from taking numerous knees to the face and ending the fight looking a bloody mess, while his opponent was spotless? Pray tell me, how that can be compared to Cain/JDS II and III?

Yeah. Nice try. Cain actually tries to finish with his style (and does). Last night, Elkins' gameplan was 'push against the cage, and hold until the referee breaks'.

Dreadful comparison. Absolutely dreadful.

Weirdly, I didn't object to the decision though. Martins didn't do enough to keep his back off the cage, and the odd knee doesn't win you rounds. Elkins is just the most boring fucker in the division, name-wise, looks-wise, style-wise, whatever. Everything.
 
The_Renaissance said:
Apart from taking numerous knees to the face and ending the fight looking a bloody mess, while his opponent was spotless? Pray tell me, how that can be compared to Cain/JDS II and III?
Click to expand...

He said same gameplan. He did not say "same success".


Regardless, I'm giving the guy some love cuz he was facebook chatting with me three hours before his match..... That's just a guy who is a different kind of human. You're about to go to war, and you're chatting it up with a Matchmaker from Vegas trying to set up fights for the ammys you know. The he goes out against a dangerous opponent and wins.

Elkins is just an oldschool grind-out wrestler. Some of you don't like it.... and if you don't, then train hard and go beat him with your flashy styles.

I would love no time limits and must-finish fights. But we don't have that. So whatever.
 
the true power of american wrestly was on display in that fight
 
Dariush, Elkins and Davis made the JBG cry yesterday night.

Stringer also tried to carpet against Maldonado, he got what he deserved.

These cwet towels are killing MMA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Send Jonathan Martinez to a Sports Psychologist ASAP
Replies
6
Views
362
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,747
Messages
57,183,320
Members
175,571
Latest member
skar90

Share this page

Back
Top