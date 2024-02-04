I Fusion I
Everything you can imagine is real
Aronofsky's filmography:
Pi (1998)
Requiem For A Dream (2000)
The Fountain (2006)
The Wrestler (2008)
Black Swan (2010)
Noah (2014)
Mother! (2017)
The Whale (2022)
Refn's fimography;
Pusher (1996)
Bleeder (1999)
Fear X (2003)
Pusher 2 (2004)
Pusher III (2005)
Bronson (2008)
Valhalla Rising (2009)
Drive (2011)
Only God Forgives (2013)
The Neon Demon (2016)
TV Work: Too Old To Die Young (2020) - Copenaghen Cowboy (2022).
