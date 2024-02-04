Movies Darren Aronofsky vs Nicolas Winding Refn

Aronofsky's filmography:



Pi (1998)
Requiem For A Dream (2000)
The Fountain (2006)
The Wrestler (2008)
Black Swan (2010)
Noah (2014)
Mother! (2017)
The Whale (2022)

Refn's fimography;



Pusher (1996)
Bleeder (1999)
Fear X (2003)
Pusher 2 (2004)
Pusher III (2005)
Bronson (2008)
Valhalla Rising (2009)
Drive (2011)
Only God Forgives (2013)
The Neon Demon (2016)

TV Work: Too Old To Die Young (2020) - Copenaghen Cowboy (2022).
 
Both great directors IMO, i like them both but while Refn's getting better, Aronofsky is going into the other route with Noah, Mother and The Whale (which was decent but mostly one-note to me).

Pi (1998) 7.5/10
Requiem For A Dream (2000) 7.5/10
The Fountain (2006) - Not seen.
The Wrestler (2008) 8.5/10
Black Swan (2010) 8.5/10
Noah (2014) - Don't remember.
Mother! (2017) don't remember
The Whale (2022) 6.5/10

Pusher (1996) 7.5/10
Bleeder (1999) 6.5/10
Fear X (2003) 5/10
Pusher 2 (2004) 7/10
Pusher III (2005) 8/10
Bronson (2008) 7/10
Valhalla Rising (2009) 6/10
Drive (2011) 9/10
Only God Forgives (2013) 8/10
The Neon Demon (2016) 8/10

I'd say Refn has a bit more consistency and more films i like, even though Darren's best are solid, so i'd pick him.
 
Thats a tough one,but ill got w Aranofsky,even though Bronson is so fuckin good
 
Noah was kind of a mess. Reminds me of lesser present day Ridley Scott stuff. But it was still watchable. I'm not sure either one is really improving but I think The Whale is the best thing either of them has made in about a decade.
 
I'm a fan of both The Neon Demon and especially Only God Forgives.

Don't really understand the hate, as Valhalla Rising, Bronson, Fear X etc all had elements like these films, a more lynch-ian style and surrealistic tone and color palette.

Scott is hit-and-miss because he doesn't write his films, but his cinematography and directing is top tier, and he's made atleast 3 classics. Great director, a level above these two for sure.

Heck, i'd probably say he's got a top 3 that beats NWR + Darren's top 3 together.
 
Refn for me. It is just about style and topics tho. Both are very good. Haven’t watched Aronofskys latest3 or 4 tho.
 
Ridley Scott has made classics but his last Ridley Scott auteur type classic would have been in the 80s I think and I rate Black Rain (the last possible candidate) much higher than most. The last unanimously agreed upon candidate would be over 40 years ago with Blade Runner.

Gladiator is great as are some other films but they don't necessarily feel like the guy we previously knew as Ridley Scott.

Even today his movies never look bad but he can completely fail with pacing and other stuff so you get unwatchable stuff like The Counselor or extremely middling stuff like A Good Year and his Alien prequels.

I liked Valhalla Rising and Bronson and other earlier Refn stuff.
 
Black Rain is a fun one, but American Gangster, The Last Duel and Thelma And Louise are very good too.

Gladiator is ok, kinda overrated by many, Also, some of these films issues are the writing and studio issues in case of Alien's prequels.

Blade Runner is one of the best films ever made.

Bronson is good, and i like Hardy's performance in the film, Valhalla never clicked with me, but i'll give it another watch in some months. Being said, TND and OGF are very divisive and kinda more artistic and less plot-focused films so i get why some would prefer a simple film like Pusher or genre ones like Drive and Bronson
 
Tough choices but I have to go with Aronofsky because Black Swan gave me a boner
 
Used to be a fan of Aronofsky. Now, I don't have time for depressing films.

No idea who the other guy is.
 
