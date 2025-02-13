Dark Side of the Cage - Pride Episode Part 1

Personally, I've found the episodes underwhelming so far, but this is the best one yet. I won't post detailed cliffs so as not to spoil it for anyone. But here are some nice features of this episode for those on the fence about watching:



Goes back to the origins of Pride (the 93-94 tournaments, the MMA vs. wrestling battle for audiences, etc.)

Interviews with Rickson, Bas, Don Frye and Goodrich

Goes into the yakuza aspect, very openly but not in huge detail

Figthers talk about the drug testing thing (or lack thereof)

Fighters mention the fixed fights of the early days and why it was needed

Goes into why certain fighters needed to be pushed to the forefront

Sakuraba is given his proper due (including by Rickson himself)



Things that could have been better:

More details on the yakuza involvement (which families, tied to which corporations, etc...all info that local Japanese journalists would have known)

Show us the Anjo tape!!!! Rickson refuses (and explains why) but one of the Japanese MMA journalists who saw it backs up the facts

The reenactments are poorly done and don't add any value. They should stick to real footage.



Apparently this episode was Part 1 and it covers Pride up to the changeover (aka the CEO being suicided). There is another part coming.



For a documentary by a company calling itself "Vice", could it be more real and in-depth? Surely. But it's a step up from all the previous episodes. It's a good bit of history for newbies and some nostalgia for the OGs.



