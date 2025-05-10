DARK BO ERA

Rataria
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2023
- Messages
- 1,164
- Reaction score
- 1,065
The better man that night won the battle, but in 2 years time will be another casualty lf war Inshallah. For the Bo that is emerging is more than a man. He is an instrument of the most high.
While Riddler is living it up, sowing his oats and draining his lifeforce into hunnies , Bo is building his spiritual shadow army . . .
Bo is in the deep end . He knows he wont be givin any more tune up fights. He's all in. He has burned the ships behind him. No option for retreat.
Hes got double champ written all over him, got the perfect frame for 205 after he derails Chimaev and the Afro Dutch Duo in Dricus and Riddler .
While Riddler is living it up, sowing his oats and draining his lifeforce into hunnies , Bo is building his spiritual shadow army . . .
Bo is in the deep end . He knows he wont be givin any more tune up fights. He's all in. He has burned the ships behind him. No option for retreat.
Hes got double champ written all over him, got the perfect frame for 205 after he derails Chimaev and the Afro Dutch Duo in Dricus and Riddler .
Last edited: