Update: May 19, 2022



Marvel Studios' DAREDEVIL Series in the Works at Disney+; Possible Continuation of the Netflix Series

The Man Without Fear is back as a series. After several teases of characters from Netflix’sshow in its own content, Marvel Studios is finally moving forward with aseries for Disney+.Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been tapped to write and exec produce a series that will be notable for being the first of the Netflix Marvel shows to get a new but continued series, sources tellPrior to establishing their heroes on Disney+, Marvel’s TV arm, then run by Jeph Loeb, produced several gritty titles for Netflix under a wide-ranging deal. Those includedandThe series led to an Avengers-style event series,proved to be one of the more popular outings from the streamer, lasting three seasons, and star Charlie Cox won over fans with his portrayal of blind avenging attorney Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. Fans were enthralled when the actor reprised the character for a cameo in last year’s, teasing a potential return.Meanwhile, Daredevil’s villain, the Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, was revealed to be the key nemesis in, Marvel’s hit series that also unfolded late last year.The Netflix titles have now transferred to Disney+ and are more mature (ie. more violent and cuss-filled) than the average Marvel show, let alone the normal Disney+ content.Corman and Ord are best known for creating USA spy seriesthat ran for four seasons and starred Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham. They also worked on action thriller showsand