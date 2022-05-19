Television DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN (Leaked Trailer from New York Comic-Con, post #279; Premieres March 4, 2025)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,506
Reaction score
20,462
Update: May 19, 2022

Marvel Studios' DAREDEVIL Series in the Works at Disney+; Possible Continuation of the Netflix Series

the-rights-to-daredevil-have-reverted-back-to-marvel-and-the-fans-have-started-a-movement-for-a-revival-social.jpg


The Man Without Fear is back as a series. After several teases of characters from Netflix’s Daredevil show in its own content, Marvel Studios is finally moving forward with a Daredevil series for Disney+.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been tapped to write and exec produce a series that will be notable for being the first of the Netflix Marvel shows to get a new but continued series, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to establishing their heroes on Disney+, Marvel’s TV arm, then run by Jeph Loeb, produced several gritty titles for Netflix under a wide-ranging deal. Those included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and Iron Fist. The series led to an Avengers-style event series, The Defenders.

Daredevil proved to be one of the more popular outings from the streamer, lasting three seasons, and star Charlie Cox won over fans with his portrayal of blind avenging attorney Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. Fans were enthralled when the actor reprised the character for a cameo in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing a potential return.

Meanwhile, Daredevil’s villain, the Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, was revealed to be the key nemesis in Hawkeye, Marvel’s hit series that also unfolded late last year.

The Netflix titles have now transferred to Disney+ and are more mature (ie. more violent and cuss-filled) than the average Marvel show, let alone the normal Disney+ content.

Corman and Ord are best known for creating USA spy series Covert Affairs that ran for four seasons and starred Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham. They also worked on action thriller shows The Enemy Within and The Brave.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/t...ney-series-in-the-works-at-marvel-1235150713/
 
It will probably have a subtitle to differentiate it, ie Daredevil: the man without fear.

Watch it be Daredevil+
 
I recently read maybe Secret Invasion and Echo talks. I thought she was deaf/mute.

Daredevil needs a nicer red costume.
 
I'll watch it of course. Especially if we get a rematch between DD and Kingpin. But I'll be very surprised if it's anything like as violent as the Netflix series.
 
200.gif


The movie was so bad.
 
With Matt in Spidey and Kingpin in Hawkeye, been anticipating this

#notsurprisedmutherfuckers
 
GSP_37 said:
I recently read maybe Secret Invasion and Echo talks. I thought she was deaf/mute.

Daredevil needs a nicer red costume.
Click to expand...

Red Costume and a more comic-like mask.
 
All the way in!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,050
Messages
56,367,156
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top