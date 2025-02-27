  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Danny Sabatello Signs With Rizin FF

Danny Sabatello is taking his talents and colorful personality to Japan.


The former Bellator interim title challenger Sabatello (14-4-1) is no longer under contract with PFL and has signed a multi-fight contract with Rizin FF.


Sabatello’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA, informed MMA Junkie of Sabatello’s signing on Thursday.


Sabatello, 31, will look to snap a three-fight winless skid when he makes his Rizin FF debut against an opponent and date that has yet to be determined.


After surging through the Bellator ranks, Sabatello faced then-interim titleholder Raufeon Stots in December 2022. He lost a controversial split decision, then rebounded with an April 2023 win over Marcos Breno.


Sabatello has since lost to Magomed Magomedov and a rematch with Stots before fighting Lazaro Dayron to a majority draw in his lone PFL appearance in August 2024. He threatened retirement after that fight, but ultimately changed his mind.



 
WHO THE FUCK IS LEFT IN PFL BW?!?!?!

Patchy should just leave, like he is just gonna be doing rematches against Stots and Magomedov till the end of time
 
Kind of surprising PFL didn't keep him around. Maybe his contract was a little rich for their blood.
 
Danny is really a tough guy and not an easy fight for anyone despite not being an elite fighter.

He can scramble, he can fight. Dude is legit, put some respect on his name for what he brings.

Japan always had a crush for bad boy and Yakuza thugs, things like that. The italian gangster will find his place in Rizin. Just watch his highlights, he is clearly not a bum.

 
