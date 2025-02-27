CC27
Danny Sabatello is taking his talents and colorful personality to Japan.
The former Bellator interim title challenger Sabatello (14-4-1) is no longer under contract with PFL and has signed a multi-fight contract with Rizin FF.
Sabatello’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA, informed MMA Junkie of Sabatello’s signing on Thursday.
Sabatello, 31, will look to snap a three-fight winless skid when he makes his Rizin FF debut against an opponent and date that has yet to be determined.
After surging through the Bellator ranks, Sabatello faced then-interim titleholder Raufeon Stots in December 2022. He lost a controversial split decision, then rebounded with an April 2023 win over Marcos Breno.
Sabatello has since lost to Magomed Magomedov and a rematch with Stots before fighting Lazaro Dayron to a majority draw in his lone PFL appearance in August 2024. He threatened retirement after that fight, but ultimately changed his mind.