BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,827
- Reaction score
- 39,892
Cool meetup.
Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KO/TKO) is not only a top-tier Boxer but also brings experience in Kickboxing, making him a great training partner for Daniel Zellhuber.
The 25-year-old Mexican fighter faces Esteban Ribovics tonight at UFC 306 in the Sphere. Let’s see if the training with Plant pays off in the Octagon:
Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KO/TKO) is not only a top-tier Boxer but also brings experience in Kickboxing, making him a great training partner for Daniel Zellhuber.
The 25-year-old Mexican fighter faces Esteban Ribovics tonight at UFC 306 in the Sphere. Let’s see if the training with Plant pays off in the Octagon: