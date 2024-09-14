Media Daniel Zellhuber training with former IBF Boxing champion Caleb Plant ahead of Noche UFC

Who would win if they were to fight?

  • Caleb Plant

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Daniel Zellhuber

    Votes: 2 100.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Cool meetup.
Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KO/TKO) is not only a top-tier Boxer but also brings experience in Kickboxing, making him a great training partner for Daniel Zellhuber.
The 25-year-old Mexican fighter faces Esteban Ribovics tonight at UFC 306 in the Sphere. Let’s see if the training with Plant pays off in the Octagon:

 
This is going to be fight of the night imo. Two aggressive Latin Americans who'll sack up, stick their balls in a wheelbarrow and commence with beating the shit out of each other.
 
This is going to be fight of the night imo. Two aggressive Latin Americans who'll sack up, stick their balls in a wheelbarrow and commence with beating the shit out of each other.
And I can’t fucking wait to see them throw down!
 
