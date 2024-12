Thank God Penny was acquitted!



Think about how evil one would have to be to be angry at this ruling. BLM and woke liberals are literally defending a violent thug who had over 40 arrests, violently attacked an elderly woman (so much for women's rights), and threatened to kill a bunch of people on a train.



And now his lawyer is lying saying that Penny killed him. Neely was alive the whole time, and even when the police came.