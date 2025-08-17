ReasonableMan
Here are 20 cases in which Daniel Cormier declared during live commentary that a fight was to end imminently. In all 20 cases, the fight did not end.
In four of the cases, the fighter Cormier said was getting finished went on to win the fight.
I have only admitted cases in which Cormier expressed 100% certainty that the fight was over and was wrong.
Honorable Mentions are for cases in which, although Cormier was incorrect, the attacking fighter did finish his opponent in a subsequent sequence in the same round. For example, Vieira failed on his first arm triangle attempt against Brundage ("It's over"), but the second attempt did end the fight.
Honorable Mentions:
Cody Brundage-Rodolfo Vieira 3:55 remaining "It's over"
Julian Marquez-MAB Rd 2 2:11 remaining "It's over already!"
Yadier del Valle-Isaac Dulgarin Rd 1 2:20 remaining Brendan Fitzgerald: "He doesn't want to tap!" Cormier: "Well he's going to have to here in a second."
- Brendan Allen-Kevin Holland Rd 1 30 seconds remaining "Awwwww he's got both hooks in and CHOKE! He's got it! He's got it! Awwww it's tight! It's OH-ver. It's over, Cruzie. It's good night, Cruzie!"
- Trevin Jones-Saidyokub Kakhramonov Rd 2 2:02 remaining "He's done"
- Chase Hooper-Daniel Teymur Rd 1 about 1:40 remains "It's over."
- Chase Hooper-Felipe Colares Rd 1 about 20 sec remains "He's gonna pass out."
- Jimmy flick vs Nate smith contender series Rd 1 2m43s remaining "It's over. It's over. He's going to have to tap here."
- Alonzo Menifield-Ed Herman Rd 2 1:10 remaining "Oh, it's OH-ver. He hurt his leg BAD. That leg is DONE."
- Kevin Holland-Marvin Vettori Rd 3 3:42 remaining "Oh, he's gonna get it....Oh, he's got it. That's tight. It's over."
- David Dvorak-Steven Erceg Rd 2 1:15 remaining "it's done! That's tight! he's gonna submit him!"
- Brendson Ribeiro-Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Rd 2 4:05 remaining "He's gonna tap."
- Andre Fili-Bill Algeo Rd 3 2:58 remaining "oh yeah he's got em. It's done.....oh he's got it now it's tight. yeah it's over."
- Shamil Gaziev-Martin Buday Rd 1 0:36 sec "yeah if he's going to his belly, yeah it's over."
- Lazy Boy Rodriguez-Ode Osbourne Rd 1 4:06 "Oh Rodriguez is done."
- Rogerio Bontorin-Kai Kara-France Rd 1 1:14 remaining "oh now it's...now he's in trouble. Now it's done."
- Jonathan Martinez-Said Nurmagomedov Rd 1 3:13 remaining "It's over"
- Eryk Anders-Jamie Pickett Rd 3 2:40 remaining "Oh he's cut. Bad cut! It's over."
- Ricardo Ramos-Josh Culibao Rd 1 51 sec remaining "he's going to put him to sleep"
- Steven Erceg-Alessandro Costa Rd 1 0:47 seconds remain "oh he's gonna choke him out"
- Jiri Prochazka-Alexander Rakic Rd 1 2:42 remaining "Oh yeah, it's over."
- Myktybek Orolbai-Mateusz Rębecki Rd 2 4:07 remaining "Oh he's done! He's done!"
- Charles Radtke-Daniel Frunza Rd 1 1:14 remaining "Now it's over."
