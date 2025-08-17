Dionysian said: Silly question but I wanted to clarify: Did the guy being attacked actually survive in all these instances? Or did you just catalogue him saying the phrase even if some were actually over? Click to expand...

From the first list 9 of those went the distance.Buday got finished in the second round - never had Gaziev in danger in that fight so I assume Cormier said it in one of the times Shamil rocked him.Bontorin/KKF ended as a KO win for Kai, but he survived really bad positions early so I assume DC said it when Rogerio had his back and was fishing for a choke.Hooper mauled Teymur, that call was a bit premature but didn't backfire or anything.Allen vs Holland went to the second round, don't remember much besides it having some scrambles before Brendan subbed him.Hooper mauled Colares (RIP) and I don't really remember Felipe having any moments there, just another case of him jumping the gun but the outcome not being too different in the end.Jones/Kakhramonov ended as a comeback win for Saidyokub, don't remember much cuz it was boring prior so couldn't tell you what Dan was referring to there.This is all going from memory so I could be off in some of these.