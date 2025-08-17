Rewatch Daniel "It's Over" Cormier

ReasonableMan

ReasonableMan

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 13, 2022
Messages
224
Reaction score
791
Here are 20 cases in which Daniel Cormier declared during live commentary that a fight was to end imminently. In all 20 cases, the fight did not end.

In four of the cases, the fighter Cormier said was getting finished went on to win the fight.

I have only admitted cases in which Cormier expressed 100% certainty that the fight was over and was wrong.


  • Brendan Allen-Kevin Holland Rd 1 30 seconds remaining "Awwwww he's got both hooks in and CHOKE! He's got it! He's got it! Awwww it's tight! It's OH-ver. It's over, Cruzie. It's good night, Cruzie!"
  • Trevin Jones-Saidyokub Kakhramonov Rd 2 2:02 remaining "He's done"
  • Chase Hooper-Daniel Teymur Rd 1 about 1:40 remains "It's over."
  • Chase Hooper-Felipe Colares Rd 1 about 20 sec remains "He's gonna pass out."
  • Jimmy flick vs Nate smith contender series Rd 1 2m43s remaining "It's over. It's over. He's going to have to tap here."
  • Alonzo Menifield-Ed Herman Rd 2 1:10 remaining "Oh, it's OH-ver. He hurt his leg BAD. That leg is DONE."
  • Kevin Holland-Marvin Vettori Rd 3 3:42 remaining "Oh, he's gonna get it....Oh, he's got it. That's tight. It's over."
  • David Dvorak-Steven Erceg Rd 2 1:15 remaining "it's done! That's tight! he's gonna submit him!"
  • Brendson Ribeiro-Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Rd 2 4:05 remaining "He's gonna tap."
  • Andre Fili-Bill Algeo Rd 3 2:58 remaining "oh yeah he's got em. It's done.....oh he's got it now it's tight. yeah it's over."
  • Shamil Gaziev-Martin Buday Rd 1 0:36 sec "yeah if he's going to his belly, yeah it's over."
  • Lazy Boy Rodriguez-Ode Osbourne Rd 1 4:06 "Oh Rodriguez is done."
  • Rogerio Bontorin-Kai Kara-France Rd 1 1:14 remaining "oh now it's...now he's in trouble. Now it's done."
  • Jonathan Martinez-Said Nurmagomedov Rd 1 3:13 remaining "It's over"
  • Eryk Anders-Jamie Pickett Rd 3 2:40 remaining "Oh he's cut. Bad cut! It's over."
  • Ricardo Ramos-Josh Culibao Rd 1 51 sec remaining "he's going to put him to sleep"
  • Steven Erceg-Alessandro Costa Rd 1 0:47 seconds remain "oh he's gonna choke him out"
  • Jiri Prochazka-Alexander Rakic Rd 1 2:42 remaining "Oh yeah, it's over."
  • Myktybek Orolbai-Mateusz Rębecki Rd 2 4:07 remaining "Oh he's done! He's done!"
  • Charles Radtke-Daniel Frunza Rd 1 1:14 remaining "Now it's over."


Honorable Mentions are for cases in which, although Cormier was incorrect, the attacking fighter did finish his opponent in a subsequent sequence in the same round. For example, Vieira failed on his first arm triangle attempt against Brundage ("It's over"), but the second attempt did end the fight.



Honorable Mentions:



Cody Brundage-Rodolfo Vieira 3:55 remaining "It's over"

Julian Marquez-MAB Rd 2 2:11 remaining "It's over already!"

Yadier del Valle-Isaac Dulgarin Rd 1 2:20 remaining Brendan Fitzgerald: "He doesn't want to tap!" Cormier: "Well he's going to have to here in a second."
 
Last edited:
Silly question but I wanted to clarify: Did the guy being attacked actually survive in all these instances? Or did you just catalogue him saying the phrase even if some were actually over?
 
ReasonableMan said:
In fact, it was not over.

Allen-Holland Rd 1 30 seconds remain
Jones-Kakhramonov Rd 2 "He's done"
Hooper-Teymur Rd 1 about 1:40 remains "it's over"
Hooper-Colares Rd 1 about 20 sec remains "he's gonna pass out"
Jimmy flick vs nate smith contender series Rd 1 2m43s remaining "it's over. it's over. he's going to have to tap here."
Menifield-Herman Rd 2 1:10 remaining
Holland-Vettori Rd 3 3:42 remaining
Dvorak-erceg Rd 2 1:15 remaining "it's done! That's tight! he's gonna submit him!"
Ribeiro-Gadzhiyasulov Rd 2 4:05 remaining "he's gonna tap"
Fili-Algeo Rd 3 2:58 remaining "oh yeah he's got em. It's done.....oh he's got it now it's tight. yeah it's over."
Gaziev-Buday Rd 1 0:36 sec "yeah if he's going to his belly, yeah it's over."
Rodriguez-Osbourne Rd 1 4:06 "Oh Rodriguez is done."
Bontorin-Kara-France Rd 1 1:14 remaining "oh now it's...now he's in trouble. Now it's done."
Jonathan Martinez-Said Nurmagomedov Rd 1 3:13 remaining "It's over"
Eryk Anders-Jamie Pickett Rd 3 2:40 remaining "It's over"




Honorable Mentions:

Erceg-Costa Rd 1 0:47 seconds remain "oh he's gonna choke him out"

Brundage-Vieira 3:55 remaining "It's over:

Marquez-MAB Rd 2 2:11 "it's over already!"

Ramos-Culibao Rd 1 51 sec remaining "he's going to put him to sleep"


Someone make a compilation video plz thank you
Click to expand...
Joe Rogan school.
 
Jack Daniels has spoken
DC is broken
jdm-on-dc-commentary-v0-gu8khip5enjf1.jpeg
 
ReasonableMan said:
I analyze MMA as a profession. Years ago I noticed that Cormier does this often and found it amusing. I thereafter began recording each instance as I came across it. No AI used.

As for Rogan, a submission being "locked in" doesn't mean the fight is over. I therefore wouldn't find such instances so funny.


No, there is no other commentator who has even come close to this level of inaccuracy in calling the end of fights. There are even more examples than I listed, as this list only goes back about four years.
Click to expand...
So the list is incomplete!?!?!

Go put the rest in!!!!
 
Dionysian said:
Silly question but I wanted to clarify: Did the guy being attacked actually survive in all these instances? Or did you just catalogue him saying the phrase even if some were actually over?
Click to expand...
From the first list 9 of those went the distance.

Buday got finished in the second round - never had Gaziev in danger in that fight so I assume Cormier said it in one of the times Shamil rocked him.
Bontorin/KKF ended as a KO win for Kai, but he survived really bad positions early so I assume DC said it when Rogerio had his back and was fishing for a choke.
Hooper mauled Teymur, that call was a bit premature but didn't backfire or anything.
Allen vs Holland went to the second round, don't remember much besides it having some scrambles before Brendan subbed him.
Hooper mauled Colares (RIP) and I don't really remember Felipe having any moments there, just another case of him jumping the gun but the outcome not being too different in the end.
Jones/Kakhramonov ended as a comeback win for Saidyokub, don't remember much cuz it was boring prior so couldn't tell you what Dan was referring to there.

This is all going from memory so I could be off in some of these.
 
Joe Rogan: OOOOH that leg is already compromised

Somebody landed their first leg kick


On the other side, it's funny how Cormier commented on DDP's wrestling.
"He needs to handfight, 2 on 1 in this situation, kids learn this in school"
Or when he tells that he teaches 6 year olds to avoid certain mistakes pro fightes make.
 
ReasonableMan said:
In fact, it was not over.

  • Brendan Allen-Kevin Holland Rd 1 30 seconds remaining "Awwwww he's got both hooks in and CHOKE! He's got it! He's got it! Awwww it's tight! It's OH-ver. It's over, Cruzie. It's good night, Cruzie!"
  • Trevin Jones-Saidyokub Kakhramonov Rd 2 2:02 remaining "He's done"
  • Chase Hooper-Daniel Teymur Rd 1 about 1:40 remains "it's over"
  • Chase Hooper-Felipe Colares Rd 1 about 20 sec remains "he's gonna pass out"
  • Jimmy flick vs Nate smith contender series Rd 1 2m43s remaining "it's over. it's over. he's going to have to tap here."
  • Alonzo Menifield-Ed Herman Rd 2 1:10 remaining "Oh, it's OH-ver. He hurt his leg BAD. That leg is DONE."
  • Kevin Holland-Marvin Vettori Rd 3 3:42 remaining "Oh, he's gonna get it....Oh, he's got it. That's tight. It's over."
  • David Dvorak-Steven Erceg Rd 2 1:15 remaining "it's done! That's tight! he's gonna submit him!"
  • Brendson Ribeiro-Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Rd 2 4:05 remaining "he's gonna tap"
  • Andre Fili-Bill Algeo Rd 3 2:58 remaining "oh yeah he's got em. It's done.....oh he's got it now it's tight. yeah it's over."
  • Shamil Gaziev-Martin Buday Rd 1 0:36 sec "yeah if he's going to his belly, yeah it's over."
  • Lazy Boy Rodriguez-Ode Osbourne Rd 1 4:06 "Oh Rodriguez is done."
  • Rogerio Bontorin-Kai Kara-France Rd 1 1:14 remaining "oh now it's...now he's in trouble. Now it's done."
  • Jonathan Martinez-Said Nurmagomedov Rd 1 3:13 remaining "It's over"
  • Eryk Anders-Jamie Pickett Rd 3 2:40 remaining "Oh he's cut. Bad cut! It's over."
  • Ricard Ramos-Josh Culibao Rd 1 51 sec remaining "he's going to put him to sleep"
  • Steven Erceg-Alessandro Costa Rd 1 0:47 seconds remain "oh he's gonna choke him out"




Honorable Mentions:



Cody Brundage-Rodolfo Vieira 3:55 remaining "It's over:

Julian Marquez-MAB Rd 2 2:11 "it's over already!"




Someone make a compilation video plz thank you
Click to expand...
DDP vs Izzy, at the start of round 4 he said, "DDP is done."
 
Fatso is so, so bad at commentary. But his PTSD freakouts whenever someone gets knocked out (especially by high kicks) are entertaining
 
TheTickG said:
DDP vs Izzy, at the start of round 4 he said, "DDP is done."
Click to expand...
4:22 remaining in Round Four:

Cormier: "Ohhh, du Plessis looks like he's defeated."
Cruz: "No way."

Good catch. Cormier added "looks like", though. He didn't say "du Plessis is defeated".

Also, "defeated" can mean that the fighter has checked out mentally but will keep going. In all of my examples, Cormier is saying the fight is ending immediately.
 
You can attribute that to DC being a coach and spending a lot of time in the gym training and sparring, he sees guys get in positions like that in sparring and tap out because it's just sparring and isn't life and death. So, then he assumes people will tap there in a real fight where as you can sometimes use heart and willpower to survive a submission if you really want to (i.e Volk vs Ortega guillotine)
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,339
Messages
58,036,454
Members
175,913
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top