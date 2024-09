There's a part of me that wants to see it with hopes that AJ was just having a really off day. The version of AJ that fought Usyk doesn't even look like the same fighter. In the Dubois fight he made so many mistakes it was hard to believe he was a former champ. It also could be a test of Daniel's resolve; will he slack off against a guy he already easily beat, or will he prove that he's a true pro and train seriously and make a statement that it wasn't a fluke?