Movies Daniel Day-Lewis sparks a feud with Brian Cox as he tells him to 'get off his soap box' after Scottish star dismissed method acting as 'American s**t'

Does it matter what method or process you do as an actor as long as it works?

  • No, It doesn't matter, as long as the results are immaculate.

  • It matters, like Olivier said - "My dear boy, why don't you just try acting? It's so much easier."

Here's Laurence Olivier full quote to Dustin Hoffman:

“My dear boy, why don't you just try acting? It's so much easier.”


Daniel Day-Lewis has shared his bemusement at being reluctantly drawn into a public disagreement with Brian Cox after the Scottish actor dismissed his favoured acting style as 'American s**t.'

Day-Lewis has returned to the big screen in Anemone, an independent feature both written and directed by his son Ronan, some eight years after announcing his second retirement from the industry.

But his adherence to method acting, an intense rehearsal technique through which the actor attempts to channel a given character's inner motivations and emotions through lived experience, was dismissed by Cox during a 2023 interview with Variety.

Cox blamed the rigorous process, which has also been favoured by acting legends such as Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, and Christian Bale, for affecting Jeremy Strong while they worked together on hit HBO drama Succession.

Reflecting on the unwanted disagreement, Day-Lewis, 68, told the Big Issue: 'Listen, I worked with Brian Cox once and got somehow drawn into this handbags-at-dawn conflict inadvertently.

'Brian is a very fine actor who’s done extraordinary work. As a result he’s been given a soapbox… which he shows no sign of climbing down from.

Daniel Day-Lewis has expressed bemusement at being drawn into a disagreement with Brian Cox after the Scottish actor dismissed his favoured acting style as 'American s**t'
Daniel Day-Lewis (left) has expressed bemusement at being drawn into a disagreement with Brian Cox (right) after the Scottish actor dismissed his favoured acting style as 'American s**t'
Cox blamed the rigorous method acting process for affecting Jeremy Strong while they worked together on hit HBO drama Succession (pictured)
'Any time he wants to talk about it, I’m easy to find.'

Day-Lewis previously starred with Cox in 1997 film The Boxer, during which a then-unknown Strong served as the Irish actor's assistant.

But the actor insists he has no idea how Strong, best known for his portrayal of ruthless businessman Kendall Roy in Succession, prepares for any given role.

'If I thought during our work together I’d interfered with his working process, I’d be appalled,' he said.

'But I don’t think it was like that. So I don’t know where the f**k that came from. Jeremy Strong is a very fine actor, I don’t know how he goes about things, but I don’t feel responsible in any way for that.'

The Irish star also dismissed previous claims that his 2017 retirement was prompted by the self-imposed pressures of method acting.

'I can’t think of a single commentator who’s gobbed off about the Method that has any understanding of how it works and the intention behind it,' he said.

'In all the performing arts, people find their methods as a means to an end. It’s with the intention of freeing yourself so you present your colleagues with a living, breathing human being they can interact with. It’s very simple.

Day-Lewis has returned to the big screen in Anemone, an independent feature both written and directed by his son Ronan, some eight years after announcing his second retirement

'So it p***es me off this whole "oh, he went full method" thing. What the f**k, you know? Because it’s invariably attached to the idea of some kind of lunacy.'

But Cox, who initially dismissed method acting in his 2021 memoir Putting The Rabbit In The Hat, believes his Succession co-star's association with Day-Lewis served as the catalyst for his use of method acting, a technique derived from legendary Russian and Soviet actor and director Konstantin Stanislavski's approach to characterisation.

'It’s really a cultural clash,' he told Variety in 2023. 'I don’t put up with all that American s**t. I’m sorry. All that sort of "I think, therefore I feel." Just do the job. Don’t identify.'

He added: 'Of course, Jeremy was Dan Day-Lewis’ assistant. So he’s learned all that stuff from Dan.'

Cox believes his Succession co-star's association with Day-Lewis served as the catalyst for his use of method acting

(The videos below are timestapped)

Here's DDL talking more about method acting and Olivier quote.



Talks about the Laurence Olivier quote.


Talks about the Oliver again here.


Tom Hardy take on method acting.
 
I get it that some people laugh at method acting, but those motherfuckers laughing are never Daniel Day Lewis, so fuck their opinion. It's all about results baby.
I agree, it doesn't matter the process imo. Even if you are not a method actor as long as you get the job done, that's all that matters to be honest.
 
Brian sounds mad because some don’t do it his way.
I bet he just finds it silly and obnoxious, and since he doesn't need to do it to nail a role, he probably finds it all a bit pretentious. Probably had dinner with the guy that set this off, and got annoyed at having to treat him like the character he was playing.

"What are you having Jeremy?"

"...."

"Jeremy? Did you hear me?"

"...."

*sigh*...."What are you ordering, Kendall?"

"Oh', I'm getting the salmon. You?"
 
I bet he just finds it silly and obnoxious, and since he doesn't need to do it to nail a role, he probably finds it all a bit pretentious. Probably had dinner with the guy that set this off, and got annoyed at having to treat him like the character he was playing.

"What are you having Jeremy?"

"...."

"Jeremy? Did you hear me?"

"...."

*sigh*...."What are you ordering, Kendall?"

"Oh', I'm getting the salmon. You?"
That’s a fair point if that happened, but many actors use it and achieve great results. It just feels like he’s trying to gatekeep, and I find that kind of attitude among some actors pretty ridiculous. It’s like me telling someone they should only play bass with their fingers and looking down on anyone who doesn’t. At the end of the day—if the music sounds good, play however you need to. Just get it done.
 
That’s a fair point if that happened, but many actors use it and achieve great results. It just feels like he’s trying to gatekeep, and I find that kind of attitude among some actors pretty ridiculous. It’s like me telling someone they should only play bass with their fingers and looking down on anyone who doesn’t. At the end of the day—if the music sounds good, play however you need to. Just get it done.
Very well said.
 
I get it that some people laugh at method acting, but those motherfuckers laughing are never Daniel Day Lewis, so fuck their opinion. It's all about results baby.
Arguably the best actor of our time and someone questions how he does it? Quite humorous, especially considering that I didn’t know who “Brian Cox” was until I saw who it was, obviously I’ve seen him in lots of stuff and he’s a good actor but not Daniel Day Lewis level, not even close.
He’s so beneath him his opinion on acting has no bearing IMPO.
 
I know the movie snobs will be gushing over method acting but I'd imagine that's a really shit thing for everyone else working around them to deal with. Imagine trying to grab lunch and discuss the next scene and you can't even eat a fucking sandwich without dude pretending he's still Abraham Lincoln?
 
I know the movie snobs will be gushing over method acting but I'd imagine that's a really shit thing for everyone else working around them to deal with. Imagine trying to grab lunch and discuss the next scene and you can't even eat a fucking sandwich without dude pretending he's still Abraham Lincoln?
I don't think DDL is an asshole about it. He said in one of the interviews I've seen him or that I read. That if you are interfering with someone else's process. You are going about it the wrong way.
 
