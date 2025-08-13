  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Daniel Day-Lewis in Gangs of New York or There Will Be Blood - What is his signature role?

What is his signature role?

  • Bill the Butcher - Gangs of New York

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Daniel Plainview - There Will Be Blood

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
For me it’s impossible to choose.
 
