News Daniel Cormier will call UFC 309

Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
@Titanium
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
38,541
Reaction score
52,798
daniel-cormier-crying.gif
 
Interesting! Against two guys that have his number.
 
NOt something viewers and fans should even be thinking about
 
I wouldn't really expect much. DC will do his job and thats that.

At most he'll mention, having fought both guys and maybe a slight joke once or twice.

I will say though, if Jon beats Stipe, announces his retirement and straight up calls DC into the cage to shake his hand, it would be a pretty cool moment.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
Gio said:
I always set the language to Español whenever DC is commentaing on any UFC card. It's automatic.
Click to expand...
Does it have a Spanish voice over when the post-fight interviews are being conducted?
 
The guy who's fought both guys a combined 5 times is a pretty cool addition to the commentary, but t'd be fantastic if it was someone else. DC is just a complete numbskull on commentary.
 
