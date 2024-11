DC started MMA late like handy and others.



Also, DC was 35 the first time he fought Jon and 38 in the rematch.



DC had his first fight at 30 years, his second when he was 31 old and Jon had 24 fights already at the same age (30).



When Jon was 30 he was fighting 15-0 DC and already set many records and was in his 11th title fight.



Stop debuted in the UFC when he was 30 and had 8 fights he started around 28.



Also LHW / HW success 30-40 is normal. He’s not FLW / BW / FW.