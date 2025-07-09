Media Daniel Cormier Warns Jon Jones to Avoid Following Conor McGregor Path

Screenshot-2023-07-09-084437.png

Daniel Cormier sees some potential parallels between Jon Jones and Conor McGregor — but they aren’t of the flattering variety.

Just two weeks after retiring, Jones revealed on social media that he has re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool. That decision was apparently in response to President Donald Trump announcing that he plans to hold a UFC event at the White House next year.




“But why? Why back already? Just for this? You’re back just to wait for next year to fight one time,” Cormier said on the Good Guy/Bad Guy" podcast with Chael Sonnen.

“You know the moment you’re back in the testing pool, they’re not gonna let you fight anyone else…Jones is not the champ, but I don’t think he gets any other fight than Tom Aspinall.”


Since defeating Stipe Moicic at UFC 309 last November, Jones has always been lukewarm — at best — regarding the possibility of a fight against Aspinall. While UFC CEO Dana White practically guaranteed the bout would happen, Jones’ retirement put those plans to rest, as Aspinall was elevated to undisputed champion — seemingly with a date and new opponent on the horizon.

Jones, meanwhile, authored another cryptic post that seemed to indicated fighting was on his mind.

“It feels nice to be the hunter and not the hunted for once,” he recently wrote on X.

It feels nice to be the hunter and not the hunted for once.

— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 7, 2025
Click to expand...


Cormier to Jones: Don’t Make it About You When You Walked Away​



That type of activity is where Cormier, his longtime rival, sees a potential comparison to McGregor. The Irish star hasn’t competed since July 2021, when he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier. However, McGregor has consistently kept his name in the headlines by teasing an Octagon return. The closest the Dublin native came to a return was a fight booked against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, but McGregor pulled out of the event due to a broken toe. More recently, White said he doesn’t foresee McGregor fighting anytime soon.

Cormier hopes that Jones doesn’t follow a similar path, where he’s constantly hinting at a return that never comes to fruition.

"Jon Jones and I don't see eye to eye in most instances," Cormier said. "And, boy, he's been great for my YouTube here this last couple months. Him flopping all over the place has been great for my YouTube. Let me say this: Please don't become what Conor has become in the media. Every time a big story breaks, Conor's like, 'I'm back,' or 'I'm doing this.’

"Don't do that. Don't try to make it about you when you voluntarily walked away from this. Conor didn't voluntarily walk away. Conor got hurt, and he left. He just hasn't come back. Jones voluntarily said 'I'm done.' So now that he's done, don't try to make these stories about you whenever you're a guy that's supposed to have walked away from the game.”

FriskyRandy said:
I like DC, and don't like Jones, but every time Daniel brings Jon up i feel like he's being a salty bitch.
Click to expand...
I don't get that at all, DC seems to have gotten over the fact that Jones bested him but because DC remains an important figure in the sport as a commentator and podcaster he naturally talks about his old rival a lot. Not only that but he comes off as reasonably fair most of the time and he never avoids admitting that he has his biases against Jones.
 
Islam Imamate said:
I don't get that at all, DC seems to have gotten over the fact that Jones bested him but because DC remains an important figure in the sport as a commentator and podcaster he naturally talks about his old rival a lot. Not only that but he comes off as reasonably fair most of the time and he never avoids admitting that he has his biases against Jones.
If the biases are due to losing to him, wouldn't that make him a salty bitch?
 
Islam Imamate said:
I don't get that at all, DC seems to have gotten over the fact that Jones bested him but because DC remains an important figure in the sport as a commentator and podcaster he naturally talks about his old rival a lot. Not only that but he comes off as reasonably fair most of the time and he never avoids admitting that he has his biases against Jones.
I agree with what you're saying DC will go out of his way to mention him not liking jones and admits it probably colors what he says. But due to their history the public perception anytime he mentions Jones is that he's just salty
 
IneedSometop said:
Even if what DC says is true and he's not just being a hater it will always be perceived that way if the subject is Jones
Just like a guy ranting about his ex-girlfriend being a tramp 10 years after they broke up might be speaking the truth - it doesn't make it any less pathetic.
 
Jon was on that path before Conor. Conor is on the Jones path LOL. Plus Jones defended. Actually fuck 'em both. Turns out neither one of them are very good at being good people.
 
Jon will never go away because he's a pathetic narcissist who will never stop needing attention. And we are shameless gossip whores who will never stop talking about him so it's a perfect fit. Speaking of perfect fit DC lose some fucking weight my dude you're going to be in an XXL coffin within 5 years if you keep eating the entire buffet table.
 
