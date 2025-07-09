Kowboy On Sherdog
Just two weeks after retiring, Jones revealed on social media that he has re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool. That decision was apparently in response to President Donald Trump announcing that he plans to hold a UFC event at the White House next year.
“But why? Why back already? Just for this? You’re back just to wait for next year to fight one time,” Cormier said on the Good Guy/Bad Guy" podcast with Chael Sonnen.
“You know the moment you’re back in the testing pool, they’re not gonna let you fight anyone else…Jones is not the champ, but I don’t think he gets any other fight than Tom Aspinall.”
Since defeating Stipe Moicic at UFC 309 last November, Jones has always been lukewarm — at best — regarding the possibility of a fight against Aspinall. While UFC CEO Dana White practically guaranteed the bout would happen, Jones’ retirement put those plans to rest, as Aspinall was elevated to undisputed champion — seemingly with a date and new opponent on the horizon.
Jones, meanwhile, authored another cryptic post that seemed to indicated fighting was on his mind.
“It feels nice to be the hunter and not the hunted for once,” he recently wrote on X.
Cormier to Jones: Don’t Make it About You When You Walked Away
That type of activity is where Cormier, his longtime rival, sees a potential comparison to McGregor. The Irish star hasn’t competed since July 2021, when he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier. However, McGregor has consistently kept his name in the headlines by teasing an Octagon return. The closest the Dublin native came to a return was a fight booked against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, but McGregor pulled out of the event due to a broken toe. More recently, White said he doesn’t foresee McGregor fighting anytime soon.
Cormier hopes that Jones doesn’t follow a similar path, where he’s constantly hinting at a return that never comes to fruition.
"Jon Jones and I don't see eye to eye in most instances," Cormier said. "And, boy, he's been great for my YouTube here this last couple months. Him flopping all over the place has been great for my YouTube. Let me say this: Please don't become what Conor has become in the media. Every time a big story breaks, Conor's like, 'I'm back,' or 'I'm doing this.’
"Don't do that. Don't try to make it about you when you voluntarily walked away from this. Conor didn't voluntarily walk away. Conor got hurt, and he left. He just hasn't come back. Jones voluntarily said 'I'm done.' So now that he's done, don't try to make these stories about you whenever you're a guy that's supposed to have walked away from the game.”
