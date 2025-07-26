  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Daniel Cormier vs Rashad Evans. Same Age. Same Weight. Two Different Eras

Rashad did always seem like a really cool dude to me. This forum used to shit on him relentlessly though.
 
GoshiShun17 said:
This forum used to shit on him relentlessly though.
Click to expand...

Source?

Edit: As far as I remember, Rashad wasn't really shat upon.

But obviously, when he got to be one of Jones' victims there were a certain group of people (we could call them haters) that in retrospect went to shit on Rashad, cuz obviously he couldn't have been nothing but a can since Jones beat him.
 
Last edited:
Same height too. Would be a fun fight but DC is much thicker. I can see Rashad using his speed and winning. People forget he was the number 1 in the world before Machida beat him and was undefeated.
 
Clark Rogers said:
It wasn't hate. It was the Shadface meme and that shit would've happened to the most beloved guy ever, that face was damn funny.
Click to expand...
Yeah it’s hilarious when a chill guy doesn’t like the fact you make a longstanding mockery of him and you keep doing it. That shit is corny as fuck to keep doing
 
TBH at the beginning of his UFC career, TUF 2 included, Shad had some douchebag moves like taunting during the fight and stuff. Then, of course, he fought Machida and the legendary shadface happened, but since then I feel Rashad is kinda respected like he should. Ha had a great career and seems like a chill dude now. I remember watching the Phil Davis fight and thinking "Wow Rashad is good" and got hyped for the Jones fight. TUF Heavies also put a spotlight on him, there's not a lot of guys who could've handle Rampage's trolling like he did.
 
As a Rashad fan back in the day, I feel like there was a lot of hate on him here. He beat Chuck viciously, he beat Forrest, he had some super boring fights in his early days.

He feuded with rampage, another one of the most popular fighters of the era.

The shadface meme was amazing, it probably would have taken off regardless because of how hilarious it was, but Shad and Bisping as well (another iconic mma shoop) were disliked back then imo
 
loisestrad said:
Source?

Edit: As far as I remember, Rashad wasn't really shat upon.

But obviously, when he got to be one of Jones' victims there were a certain group of people (we could call them haters) that in retrospect went to shit on Rashad, cuz obviously he couldn't have been nothing but a can since Jones beat him.
Click to expand...
When he knocked out Chuck the hate was real
 
Rashad was very arrogant in his younger days. Watching Machida KO him was so satisfying.
 
Mind Mine said:
Yeah it’s hilarious when a chill guy doesn’t like the fact you make a longstanding mockery of him and you keep doing it. That shit is corny as fuck to keep doing
Click to expand...
The hell are you on about? Literally nobody is talking about how Rashad felt about the meme.

One poster said Rashad used to get a lot of hate here. Me, and a couple others for that matter, said it wasn't hate, just that meme because it was funny.

ZERO fucking references to how Mr. Chill Rashad felt about it.
 
