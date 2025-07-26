Daniel Cormier vs Rashad Evans. Same Age. Same Weight. Two Different Eras

GoshiShun17
Rashad did always seem like a really cool dude to me. This forum used to shit on him relentlessly though.
I don't recall him getting much hate around here but some Shad face from time to time is one of those things that Sherdoggers will bond over forevermore.Rashad did always seem like a really cool dude to me. This forum used to shit on him relentlessly though.
Yeah it’s hilarious when a chill guy doesn’t like the fact you make a longstanding mockery of him and you keep doing it. That shit is corny as fuck to keep doingIt wasn't hate. It was the Shadface meme and that shit would've happened to the most beloved guy ever, that face was damn funny.
When he knocked out Chuck the hate was realSource?
Edit: As far as I remember, Rashad wasn't really shat upon.
But obviously, when he got to be one of Jones' victims there were a certain group of people (we could call them haters) that in retrospect went to shit on Rashad, cuz obviously he couldn't have been nothing but a can since Jones beat him.
The hell are you on about? Literally nobody is talking about how Rashad felt about the meme.Yeah it’s hilarious when a chill guy doesn’t like the fact you make a longstanding mockery of him and you keep doing it. That shit is corny as fuck to keep doing