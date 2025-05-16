Kowboy On Sherdog
Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones saying he’d beat him at heavyweight:
“I’m retired. I’m done. I’m 46…
How about you fight the dude that’s actually waiting to fight you - Tom Aspinall.”
@dc_mma #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/eEm5GFrsbt
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 15, 2025
Daniel Cormier challenged Jon Jones to fight the bout everyone knows he should take, instead of ruminating about old rivalries.
Jones (28-1) and Cormier (22-3) shared one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, sharing the Octagon two times. Jones defended his light heavyweight title in a hard-fought unanimous decision against Cormier in 2015. While Jones knocked Cormier out in their rematch in 2017, it was overturned to a no contest due to “Bones” failing a drug test.
However, Jones and Cormier have not settled their feud even after “DC” hung up his gloves in 2020. Jones recently said that he would have beaten Cormier up even worse if they had fought at heavyweight. Cormier claims Jones himself had refused to fight him at heavyweight when he had the chance. Regardless of what has already transpired, Cormier is not interested in beefing with Jones any longer.
Cormier instead wants Jones to address the elephant in the room, Tom Aspinall. The interim heavyweight champ has done everything within his limits to get a title unifier against Jones. However, Jones first made him wait and defend his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes while he insisted on defending the title against Stipe Miocic. While there is yet to be any major developments, Dana White has promised that Jones needs to fight Aspinall next if he fights at all.
“Talking about what you would’ve done to me seven years ago, five years ago when I retired. How about this? I’ve got a novel idea for you. I’m retired,” Cormier said on YouTube. “I’m done, I’m 46, I’m washed up, I’m a broadcaster, I’m a commentator, I am a talking head. How about this novel idea? Fight the dude that’s actually wanting to fight. I don’t want to fight Jon Jones. I have no desire to fight anyone. But, how about fight the dude that’s actually waiting to fight you, Tom Aspinall. It’s not about what may have happened back then. We want to know as the consumer what’s going to happen today. Am I afraid of this man? Absolutely not. But I’m not here to fight no more. I’m a broadcaster. But there’s a guy that’s waiting. There’s a guy that’s up to his neck in frustration.”
Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones
Daniel Cormier challenged Jon Jones to fight the bout everyone knows he should take, instead of ruminating about old rivalries.
