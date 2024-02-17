They should have gone with Ben Askren. Cormier and Askren have the best chemistry together.
Chael takes so long to try and make a point sometimes and then it doesn't always makes sense anyways !They should maybe test for drugs because Chaels cheese has slid off his cracker. Chael does nothing but rambles and hardly makes any sense
Yea RC never fit as a cohost with DC. Chael makes more sense.Definitely an upgrade, I might tune in now. RC was kind of a random cohost.
This would've been the best choice but ESPN loves themselves some Stephen A like performers to amuse the casuals. Ben just ain't that kind. DC & Ben would work for the diehards, DC & Chael is for everybody else.They should have gone with Ben Askren. Cormier and Askren have the best chemistry together.
Tuning in now, they should have done this since the beginning after Ariel left instead of trying to feed us ESPN "personalities"
Think his contract was up and his presence on the show was far from universally loved so they just didn't renewwas it conclusive what ryan clark said to get cancelled?
edit: apparently it was this
