News Daniel Cormier replaces Ryan Clark with Chael Sonnen For New MMA Show Weekly

They should maybe test for drugs because Chaels cheese has slid off his cracker. Chael does nothing but rambles and hardly makes any sense
 
Chael?

gpbu8rhq9kx61.jpg
 
Definitely an upgrade, I might tune in now. RC was kind of a random cohost.
 
Last edited:
Tuning in now, they should have done this since the beginning after Ariel left instead of trying to feed us ESPN "personalities"
 
Downgrade. Ryan Clark is more knowledgable than Chael and Chael’s schtick is getting old.
 
That's going to be a great for a month before DC gets tired of him.
 
Left Hook Lacy said:
They should have gone with Ben Askren. Cormier and Askren have the best chemistry together.
Click to expand...
This would've been the best choice but ESPN loves themselves some Stephen A like performers to amuse the casuals. Ben just ain't that kind. DC & Ben would work for the diehards, DC & Chael is for everybody else.
 
Last edited:
DC & CS just doesn’t have the same ring to it

also Chael is insufferable to listen to, never been a fan
 
Pechan said:
Tuning in now, they should have done this since the beginning after Ariel left instead of trying to feed us ESPN "personalities"
Click to expand...

Agree to disagree. D.C. R.C. Both black guys.
That’s what I want to see.
The hoagie and pierogi show is my second go to mma source.
 
Fergelmince said:
was it conclusive what ryan clark said to get cancelled?

edit: apparently it was this

www.instagram.com

Modern MMA on Instagram: "DC holds back laughter as RC says to "get rid of" Women's Bantamweight in the UFC😂 #ufc #mma #dc #mmapodcast #fyp #explore #funny #reelsinsta #viral #danielcormier #wmma #ufcnews #mmanews"

44K likes, 746 comments - modernmmayt on January 24, 2024: "DC holds back laughter as RC says to "get rid of" Women's Bantamweight in the UFC😂 #ufc #mma #..."
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
Click to expand...
Think his contract was up and his presence on the show was far from universally loved so they just didn't renew
 
I never made it more than 5 mins into DC and RC episode despite trying a few times. Liked DC and Ariel during covid though, will give the new show a chance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,627
Messages
55,095,323
Members
174,600
Latest member
CaptainRomania

Share this page

Back
Top