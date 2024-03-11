Media Daniel Cormier justifies UFC's preferential treatment of Sean O' Malley, and praises UFC's foresight in paving the way for his stardom

Psychedelic

Psychedelic

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 20, 2012
Messages
12,168
Reaction score
4,938
(Timestamped)



Great Analysis by Cormier

Now that Chael P. has returned to ESPN, testified in court in favor of UFC, went on PBD and is moving up the ladder quickly, it seems that Cormier is dickriding the UFC hard, to retain his competitive shilling edge and remain in Dana's good graces.
 
In hindsight he actually did deserve to get embarrassed by a crackhead and booed by the fans. lol
 
jon-jones-dc.gif
 
DC doing the job he's paid to do. Makes sense.
 
