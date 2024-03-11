Psychedelic
(Timestamped)
Great Analysis by Cormier
Now that Chael P. has returned to ESPN, testified in court in favor of UFC, went on PBD and is moving up the ladder quickly, it seems that Cormier is dickriding the UFC hard, to retain his competitive shilling edge and remain in Dana's good graces.
