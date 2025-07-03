Media Daniel Cormier: "Jon Jones didn't retire.. he QUIT!!"

There's a good case to be made for that. He held onto the belt for 7 months after his last fight, at times saying he would take this fight or that fight but when it became clear that it would be Tom or nothing, he dropped it like a hot rock.
 
I know Jon is a pos outside the cage, but it's hilarious the standard held against him. Especially coming from DC, who just fought Stipe 3x and then a last minute fight with Lewis. You could tear apart every double champ with the lack of what they did in their secondary division.
 
Spot on, he wanted to fight alex a month ago because he knew there was advantage, with tom he didnt see any clear weakness and ducked him.
 
DC is right about the "quitting" thing, but he's wrong about the timeline.

Jones quit after the Reyes fight. After being gifted a decision, he immediately disappeared for 3 years. He only reemerged once Francis left and literally handpicked 2 easy opponents. I think people forget that when Jones moved to HW, he actually said the only 2 fights he wanted were Gane (whom Jones said was the least well-rounded top guy at HW) and Stipe (a retired fighter with a full-time job).

Jones quit after the Reyes fight and only came back for a couple easy paychecks. I don't necessarily blame him; it is "prizefighting" after all. But those are the facts.
 
What a ridiculous, bitter petty notion from guess who.

A decade of coping and seething from this goofball.

jon-jones.gif
 
Jon wrecked that girl's car, then ran and hid like a coward while talking like a big shot.

Similar things he did to HW division and Tom. <mma4>
 
Semantic argument for pretty synonymous terms.


DC might have tried to angle for *more,* but he's right that he would have fought Aspinal. Doesn't make retiring an invalid option, mind you, but it's a decision that should have been transparent for 8 months now
 
