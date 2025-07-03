DC is right about the "quitting" thing, but he's wrong about the timeline.
Jones quit after the Reyes fight. After being gifted a decision, he immediately disappeared for 3 years. He only reemerged once Francis left and literally handpicked 2 easy opponents. I think people forget that when Jones moved to HW, he actually said the only 2 fights he wanted were Gane (whom Jones said was the least well-rounded top guy at HW) and Stipe (a retired fighter with a full-time job).
Jones quit after the Reyes fight and only came back for a couple easy paychecks. I don't necessarily blame him; it is "prizefighting" after all. But those are the facts.