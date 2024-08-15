Daniel Cormier is one of The Goats.

No one can deny it. Hater, lover; dumb, smart, casual (or worst Pride cheerleader), intelligent fan (me). Everyone has to admit: Daniel Cormier belongs to the podium of MMA Greatest Fighters.It is true, he is annoying sometimes. It is true, he lost once to Jones. I repeat he lost ONCE to Jon Jones. However, his record speaks for itself.So, let´s get one thing straight: Cormier is one of the 20 GOATs of Sherdog. Period.