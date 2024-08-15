Daniel Cormier is one of The Goats.

sandokan83

sandokan83

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
698
Reaction score
543
No one can deny it. Hater, lover; dumb, smart, casual (or worst Pride cheerleader), intelligent fan (me). Everyone has to admit: Daniel Cormier belongs to the podium of MMA Greatest Fighters.

It is true, he is annoying sometimes. It is true, he lost once to Jones. I repeat he lost ONCE to Jon Jones. However, his record speaks for itself.

So, let´s get one thing straight: Cormier is one of the 20 GOATs of Sherdog. Period.

fuwhzdmr0b201.jpg
 
I actually don’t mind him as an analyst and not sure where all the hate comes from. Sure, he sides with the house - it’s to be expected from someone in his position
 
Marko Polo said:
I actually don’t mind him as an analyst and not sure where all the hate comes from. Sure, he sides with the house - it’s to be expected from someone in his position
Click to expand...
Of course all the Jones mutant fans hate him. Cos Jones had to cheat extra hard to beat him.
Thats alot of dumb assed motherfuckers
 
I still think strikeforce DC beats any HW that's ever existed

The DC that won the strikeforce grand prix was truly untouchable


1.gif

3moI.gif

99fc4adaa52f60873e180cccbc03893a
 
He is an all time greats for sure. And a great man, love the guy (other than a lot of his commentary). A much greater man than Jon Jones. And a much better career.

<RomeroSalute>
 
DC was a damn beast and anyone who says otherwise is a hater


I thought he’d be the one to dethrone Bones, even went to the 2nd fight to watch live and see him lose horribly

I still ride with popeyes
 
I agree, I might even put him in top 10. Most of his wins were total domination. But regardless of what their records say, he definitely lost to Jones twice. And that's ok.
 
He's up there with the all-time greats for sure; Anderson Silva, Belal, GSP. You have to put DC somewhere in there at number 4.
 
Cormier would be nothing if it weren't for popeyes.
 
I really wanted to see a clean Jon Jones vs DC, but Jon wasn't willing

<mma1>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,081
Messages
56,028,074
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top