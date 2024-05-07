He added: “Here’s the issue, Ciryl Gane possesses a lot of those same [standup] skills. He can stand on the outside and fight, he can pot shot you from the outside, and he does possess jarring power when he does land.



"Jon Jones always had a bit of a size advantage over a lot of the guys that he fought at 205 too. That’s going to be missing. But when you look at Jones, he looks bigger.



“But a lot of the weight is up top. His bottom half still looks pretty slim. You look at Ciryl Gane, it looks like somebody stuck an air pump in that dude’s mouth and just started pumping.



“He looks huge, but he only weighs about 250 pounds. He’s not heavy. He’s just lean, he’s ripped, and he’s big, and he’s strong. This is a very big challenge for Jon Jones.”