Media Daniel Cormier: "I love what Jones is doing" in trying to duck Aspinall

If Tom wins in July and defends his interim belt and Jon continues to fight beyond Stipe, they won't be able to avoid this match up. If Tom was a contender, than it's a different story, but he's the interim champ and the clear #1 contender. At that point it will be just too obvious in staging certain fights that fit better for Jon.
 
Did hell freeze over?! Is Fatso complimenting Jon without a single tear in his bulging eyes?
 
JKS said:
If Tom wins in July and defends his interim belt and Jon continues to fight beyond Stipe, they won't be able to avoid this match up. If Tom was a contender, than it's a different story, but he's the interim champ and the clear #1 contender. At that point it will be just too obvious in staging certain fights that fit better for Jon.
Click to expand...

Yeah Jon has no way out, even if Pereira smokes Ankalaev next there's no way they could justify to the fans how Pereira could get a HW title fight before Aspinall if he's healthy and able to fight.
 
I don't think anyone worth listening to has ever denied that when it comes to fighting, Jon is incredibly smart. it's the rest of his life that makes you aware of his status as an all-time great moron
 
svmr_db said:
Yeah Jon has no way out, even if Pereira smokes Ankalaev next there's no way they could justify to the fans how Pereira could get a HW title fight before Aspinall if he's healthy and able to fight.
Click to expand...

No doubt, both guys win the UFC is gonna have to make that fight. I suspect Tom will win in July vs Blaydes and Jon will fight Stipe in August. And I think they'll match them up in Nov/Dec at MSG. That I can see being Jon's last fight.
 
It’s about time someone in the media called this waddling, quacking duck out for the coward he really is. But of course DC didn’t use those exact words. But it’s clearly implied.

The biggest joke in mma history, and it’s not even close.
 
  • Like
Reactions: JKS
most polite way of calling someone a duck i've ever seen
 
Siver! said:
Probably the most backhanded compliment in MMA history.

That is definitely not praise.
Click to expand...

I almost forgot how passive-agressive Fatso is. I'm just impressed he was able to say/type "Jon Jones" without tearing up or quivering lips.
 
JKS said:
If Tom wins in July and defends his interim belt and Jon continues to fight beyond Stipe, they won't be able to avoid this match up. If Tom was a contender, than it's a different story, but he's the interim champ and the clear #1 contender. At that point it will be just too obvious in staging certain fights that fit better for Jon.
Click to expand...
Exactly this. I'm not worried, we get Aspinall/Jones or Jones retires. It's fine with me.
 
JKS said:
I think it's more a indirect way of saying he's ducking Tom. He's being passive aggressive.
Click to expand...

This is AutistDog, so you're going to have a hard time explaining why 'compliments', particularly those offered by a half mealy-mouthed professional shill/half troll like DC, aren't always sincere.

This place collectively would think a woman they are interested in starting a sentence with 'Look, I think you are a really nice guy...' means things are about to go great.
 
Also DC:

He added: “Here’s the issue, Ciryl Gane possesses a lot of those same [standup] skills. He can stand on the outside and fight, he can pot shot you from the outside, and he does possess jarring power when he does land.

"Jon Jones always had a bit of a size advantage over a lot of the guys that he fought at 205 too. That’s going to be missing. But when you look at Jones, he looks bigger.

“But a lot of the weight is up top. His bottom half still looks pretty slim. You look at Ciryl Gane, it looks like somebody stuck an air pump in that dude’s mouth and just started pumping.

“He looks huge, but he only weighs about 250 pounds. He’s not heavy. He’s just lean, he’s ripped, and he’s big, and he’s strong. This is a very big challenge for Jon Jones.”
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cooliox
  • Poll
Jones VS Aspinall [POLL]
7 8 9
Replies
170
Views
9K
Prince Nephilim
Prince Nephilim
Captain Herb
News White to Aspinall: Defend Interim Title or Sit on the Shelf. You Don't Get Jones.
13 14 15
Replies
286
Views
12K
rjmbrd
rjmbrd
Corrado Soprano
Jon Jones congratulates Tom Aspinall
Replies
19
Views
1K
Do better
Do better

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,762
Messages
55,515,544
Members
174,805
Latest member
hardscarf

Share this page

Back
Top