If Tom wins in July and defends his interim belt and Jon continues to fight beyond Stipe, they won't be able to avoid this match up. If Tom was a contender, than it's a different story, but he's the interim champ and the clear #1 contender. At that point it will be just too obvious in staging certain fights that fit better for Jon.
Did hell freeze over?! Is Fatso complimenting Jon without a single tear in his bulging eyes?
Yeah Jon has no way out, even if Pereira smokes Ankalaev next there's no way they could justify to the fans how Pereira could get a HW title fight before Aspinall if he's healthy and able to fight.
Probably the most backhanded compliment in MMA history.
That is definitely not praise.
Exactly this. I'm not worried, we get Aspinall/Jones or Jones retires. It's fine with me.
I think it's more a indirect way of saying he's ducking Tom. He's being passive aggressive.
He added: “Here’s the issue, Ciryl Gane possesses a lot of those same [standup] skills. He can stand on the outside and fight, he can pot shot you from the outside, and he does possess jarring power when he does land.
"Jon Jones always had a bit of a size advantage over a lot of the guys that he fought at 205 too. That’s going to be missing. But when you look at Jones, he looks bigger.
“But a lot of the weight is up top. His bottom half still looks pretty slim. You look at Ciryl Gane, it looks like somebody stuck an air pump in that dude’s mouth and just started pumping.
“He looks huge, but he only weighs about 250 pounds. He’s not heavy. He’s just lean, he’s ripped, and he’s big, and he’s strong. This is a very big challenge for Jon Jones.”