Daniel Cormier Documentary

Damn didn't know his baby daughter died.
Never understood the hate. But then again this Sherdog…DC is pretty much hated around here, but I will always be a fan of his. Dude was a fucking beast.
World champion, Hall of Famer without beating his wife up that night, chicken and cake.
Your doin that melodrama againHis entire championship career is because another man got into a car accident. And he spent the next 5 years shitting on the man who gave him everything. No one in MMA has received more praise for doing less. People have the audacity to have him number 2 all time at LHW with FIVE clear wins.
Chicken and cake lmaoWorld champion,World champion, World Champion, Hall of Famer without beating his wife up that night, chicken and cake.