Daniel Cormier Documentary

His entire championship career is because another man got into a car accident. And he spent the next 5 years shitting on the man who gave him everything. No one in MMA has received more praise for doing less. People have the audacity to have him number 2 all time at LHW with FIVE clear wins.
 
Always loved his style and seeing him completely tank people much bigger than him.

Shame he is now in the clickbait stage of his career, every event theres some complete nonsense coming out of his mouth the next monday.
 
ferrisjso
His entire championship career is because another man got into a car accident. And he spent the next 5 years shitting on the man who gave him everything. No one in MMA has received more praise for doing less. People have the audacity to have him number 2 all time at LHW with FIVE clear wins.
Your doin that melodrama again
 
I initially thought that Hog-train was the name of the documentary
 
Young Calf Kick
Stop projecting your old age on to me.

Jones haters can't dispute the facts so they resort to personal smears.
 
The hate started when he morphed into a shill commentator
I always loved him in the strikeforce days
 
I like him as a fighter. As a commentator and company man he is too much to handle very often.
 
